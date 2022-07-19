We are not sleeping over bandits’ plan to attack Kaduna metropolis ― Commissioner

The Kaduna State Government has said that the state government is not taking chances over the purported plan by armed bandits to attack Kaduna and its environs.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Tuesday remarked that “the attention of the Kaduna State Government has been drawn to a circulated intelligence extract highlighting a plan by armed bandits to attack Kaduna and environs.”

To this end, the Kaduna State Government urged its citizens to remain as the state continues to confront security challenges.

“The Kaduna State Government wishes to inform citizens that it is constantly engaging with the security agencies, assisting with collaborative efforts, and supporting them with logistics and effective coordination of intelligence gathering and response.

“The government also assures all residents that security agencies will continue to monitor the situation with optimal alertness and appropriate urgency.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Residents are thus encouraged to maintain vigilance but go about their normal activities as action agencies work assiduously to eliminate threats.

“The security operations room is open 24 hours a day to receive information on suspicious activity or threats across the state, on the phone lines 09034000060 and 08170189999,” the statement noted.

Also, the statement noted that “in line with these enhanced efforts, security forces within the last 48 hours intercepted some bandits and gunrunners at Kidunu general area around Eastern By-Pass, Chikun LGA.

“After an exchange of fire, one bandit was neutralized, later confirmed to be a notorious bandit terrorizing the area. Two AK-47 rifles were recovered, along with charms and amulets, a mobile phone and two motorcycles.”