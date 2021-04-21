We are not responsible for staff salary ― National Arabic Board

The National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS) has denied a media report that the board is responsible for the payment of staff salary and allowance.

It said for clarity that the board has never been involved in the payment of staff salary or allowance of its staff.

The Acting Registrar of Board, Professor Muhammad Shafiu Abdullahi, stated this while speaking with newsmen in Kaduna, on Wednesday.

He posited that “the board is operating a CONRAISS salary scale, how can the board pay its staff.

“So payment of salary is not part of our mandate. We are not paying any of our staff salary or allowance.”

On the alleged illegal suspension of some staff, the Acting Registrar maintained that nobody was suspended illegally.

According to him, for any staff that would be suspended, due process is always followed once he or she is found guilty.

He said, “I have a cordial relationship with my staff. We have a mechanism where internal issues are settled amicably.

“Except if it is grievous then we follow the laid down rules.”

The Acting Registrar tasked journalists to always crosscheck their facts before publication to avoid defamation or libel.

