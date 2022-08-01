We are not recruiting, FIRS cautions against scam

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has on many occasions cautioned the general public to be vigilant and circumspect not to deal with scam artists who pose as recruitment agents for the Service and collect huge sums of money from unsuspecting victims with the promise to provide them employment.

Again, the Management of the FIRS has advised the public to be wary of these employment scam artists.

The Service emphatically stated that it is not conducting any recruitment at the moment, and importantly that it does not conduct recruitment exercises through back door channels.

“Should the FIRS at any instance have need to expand its workforce and consequently seek to recruit competent hands to carry out the task of revenue mobilisation for the nation, the public can be rest assured that the Service would follow appropriate channels and processes in doing so; including advertisements on public channels of communication, followed by rigorous screening, interviews and examination exercises,” the FIRS stated.

Also, the FIRS also cautioned media practitioners not to allow their mediums to be used as platforms for publishing unauthorized fake application processes and recruitment portals that hoodwink the unsuspecting public.

“The Service would take all necessary legal action against any platform found to be engaged in such fraudulent advertisement,” said Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola, Special Assistant to the Executive Chairman, FIRS (Media&Communication).

