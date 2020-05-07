We are not part of any strike action —NAGAFF

THE National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) has dissociated itself from any planned strike at the nation’s seaports and has also advised its members to allow the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) to mitigate in the issue of demurrage and storage waivers at the port.

NAGAFF National President, Uche Increase, in a statement recently, cautioned that any NAGAFF member who chose to be part of any protest at the port is doing so without the mandate of the association and shall be treated as a “dissident”.

According to the NAGAFF President, the waivers on shipping container demurrage from March 30 to May 3, 2020 and storage/rent charges on all goods at the ports terminals from March 23, 2020 to April 27, 2020 was a directive of the government agencies and the agencies should be allowed to handle the matter.

He said, “The waivers were a sort of palliatives brokered by the NSC and NPA as a succour to shippers/consignees in order to reduce the effects of the presidential directives on the lockdowns slammed on Lagos and Ogun states as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and the attendant skeletal services provided by the various parties in the maritime supply chain, at the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“NAGAFF wishes to dissociate itself from the said protest and to warn that any NAGAFF member who chooses to be part of the protest does not have the mandate of NAGAFF and shall be treated as a dissident by the association.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Osun Discharges Two Children, Six Others After Testing Negative For Coronavirus

Osun State government on Monday night announced the recovery and discharge of eight coronavirus patients including two children from its isolation centre… Read full story

COVID-19: Police Seal Emir Of Daura’s Palace

Police have sealed off the palace of the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk as a result of the monarch’s failure to prevent congestion in the palace. A source who pleaded anonymity stated that the emir assembled over 1,000 people in his palace where he distributed food to them… Read full story

Omowura: Man Who Sat On 200 Needles

Five hundred and thirty five pages in seven chapters girded firmly, front and back, by a Preface, a Foreword, an Afterword and an Acknowledgment! This unusual structure makes this an uncommon biography. The story, if seen as a drama, has all the trappings of a Shakespearean tragedy: There is Ayinla Omowura, the tragic hero… Read full story

S/Korea Begins Payment Of $11.65bn Disaster Relief Money To Households

South Korea on Monday began payment of emergency disaster relief funds totaling 14.3 trillion won (US$11.65 billion) to all households, Reuters reports. The money is enable the households to cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak… Read full story

Delta Farmer Harvests World’s Largest Cassava Tuber

A farmer, Mr. Chuwudumebi Innocent Nwogwonuwe of Onitcha-Okpe Quarters, Ubulu-Uku, in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, Nigeria, has harvested what is considered the largest tuber of Cassava in the world. The cassava tuber which is named scientifically as Manihot Esculenta measures over 10 feet in,,, Read full story

Police Intercept, Return 42 Zamfara Travellers Who Hid In Truck In Lagos

Forty two passengers who were allegedly trying to move from Zamfara State into Lagos State through a food truck were on Monday intercepted by the police and sent back to their state. The image-maker in charge of the state police command, Bala Elkana, confirmed the development to the Tribune Online and warned other… Read full story

Nollywood Actress, Mercy Johnson, Welcomes Fourth Child In America

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie have welcomed their fourth child in the United States. Nollywood icon, Desmond Elliot broke the news on his official Facebook page today saying: “Congrats to our big mama Mercy Johnson Okojie on your new baby… Read full story

COVID-19: WHO Supports Scientifically-Proven Traditional Medicine

In the search for potential treatments for COVID-19, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has welcomed innovations around the world, including repurposing drugs, traditional medicines, and developing new therapies. According to a press release issued by the WHO, it recognises that traditional, complementary, and… Read full story

14 Medical Staff Test Positive For COVID-19 In Katsina

The Katsina State government has confirmed that 14 medical staff are among the 35 new patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. Governor Aminu Bello Masari of the state made the confirmation while briefing pressmen on Monday on the number of coronavirus cases in the state… Read full story

EDITORIAL: The Case Of Peace Ufuoma

EVERY now and then, a story comes to our attention that speaks to the depravity of the times and the specific ways in which the average Nigerian is caught up in it. Such, evidently, is the curious case of 30-year-old Peace Ufuoma, who was sensationally advertised for sale on Facebook by Beirut-based Wael Jerro, for a princely sum of… Read full story

The Case For And Against Remote Hearing In Court

We are gradually getting to the center of it all, now marking one month and some days since the compulsory lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, although this has not seriously affected some sectors of the economy designated as essential services. By and large, the legal profession is beginning to feel the impact of COVID 19 and… Read full story