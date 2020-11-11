We are not involved in staff enslavement ― Poly Ibadan

The management of The Polytechnic Ibadan on Wednesday described as untrue and malicious allegation that some part-time staff of the institution are being enslaved and paid a meagre salary for their services.

Apparently reacting to allegations raised by the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP), the institution chapter and rumour on the social media that some workers in the institution are earning as low as N19,500 monthly, the management of the Polytechnic Ibadan said such allegations were unfounded.

In a statement signed by the Registrar of the institution, Mrs Modupe Theresa, the management maintained that no agreement was breached and nobody was being enslaved among the workforce of the Polytechnic, Ibadan.

According to the statement, “the attention of the authorities of The Polytechnic, Ibadan has been drawn to an online publication making the rounds painting the institution black on alleged, unfounded and un-authenticated allegations over employment and part-time lecturing. We want to categorically state that The Polytechnic, Ibadan is not guilty of any of the charges alleged.

“All over the world and in all institutions of higher learning, you find part-time lecturers who offer their services as the name indicates. Some do it as a stop-gap while searching for other jobs, some do it as a hobby, some do it to beef up their curriculum vitae while some do it to gather experience required to meet other job specifications.

“The authorities of The Polytechnic, Ibadan can say it without any contradiction that no lecturer or any staff on the payroll of the institution is being owed a dime. It is on record that the present state government made a promise that all civil servants in the state, including staff of The Polytechnic, Ibadan will be paid their salaries latest by the 25th of every month. The Polytechnic, Ibadan is no exception to this rule as they have been getting salaries as and when due.

“That part-time lecturers are with the institution on agreed terms is a fact. The institution has not promised any of the part-time lecturers’ employment in the agreed terms, although, if the opportunity comes such part-time lecturers found to be worthy by qualification, experience and character could be considered for appointment.

“The Polytechnic, Ibadan has not in any way and will not in any way tie down the prospect of any individual be it a full-time staff or part-time. A number of highly qualified teaching and non-teaching staff had migrated to other places for greener pasture in the past. If this is so, why would The Polytechnic Ibadan prevent part-time staff from going for greener pastures if such opportunities come their way?

“Alleging that the school had robbed part-time lecturers of a huge part of their lives is a fallacy and utter blackmail as a part-time lecturer could simultaneously feature in such capacity in other institutions as well.

“We may not be interested in the political angle introduced into the story being circulated but we want to state categorically that it is not a crime to engage interested and qualified lecturers to fill some gaps where the paucity of the fund makes it impossible to engage lecturers on a full-time basis in some areas.

“On the alleged withdrawn letters of appointment issued to some individuals, this should not be turned into a political matter as the institution will always do what is considered best as a corporate entity at any point in time. The alleged letters were withdrawn to enable the institution to put all would-be lecturers and staff on equal footing for employment, not on the basis of having served as a part-time staff.

“Serving as a part-time staff does not mean the individual will emerge as the best in a competitive recruitment exercise in an institution of the status of The Polytechnic, Ibadan. Surely, when teaching staff are to be recruited, the best-qualified materials with the interest of The Polytechnic, Ibadan at heart will be considered,” the statement concluded.

