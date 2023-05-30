The Department of State Security (DSS) has refuted the media reports that its armed operatives on Tuesday engaged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a battle over the ownership of a building in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

The DSS also denied that its operatives prevented officials of EFCC from gaining entrance into their Ikoyi, Lagos office.

This comes after several reports of palpable tension early Tuesday morning in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State when some armed operatives of the DSS were said to have barricaded the entrance leading to the EFCC zonal office in Lagos

The security agency in a statement, signed by its Public Relations Officer, Dr Peter Afunanya also said that DSS operatives were carrying out an official duty in the building.

The DSS spokesperson said, “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to some media reports that it barricaded the EFCC from entering its Lagos office.

“It is not correct that the DSS barricaded Efcc from entering its office. No. It is not true.”

He also added that “The service is only occupying its own facility where it is carrying out its official and statutory responsibility. ”

“By the way, there is no controversy over No 15A Awolowo Road as being insinuated by the media.

“Did the EFCC tell you it is contesting the ownership of the building? I will be surprised if it is contesting the ownership. Awolowo Road was NSO headquarters. SSS/DSS started from there.”

The DSS public relations officer also stated that ” It is common knowledge. It is a historical fact. Check it out.”

He stressed that “There is no rivalry between the service and the EFCC over and about anything. Please do not create any imaginary one.





“They are great partners working for the good of the nation. Dismiss any falsehood of a fight.”

