We are not doing COVID-19 vaccination but that of yellow fever, Bauchi agency clarifies

It has been discovered that the ongoing vaccination against yellow fever in Bauchi State suffered a set back due to the misconception that the vaccination is for the COVID-19 pandemic.

While expressing regret over the development, Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, traced the misconception to activities of a few bad eggs in the society who are bent on destroying the good deeds of government.

Speaking while officially flagging off the exercise at the Tirwun PHC, on Wednesday, Rilwanu Mohammed emphasised that, “The vaccine being administered is not for COVID-19 pandemic, it is for yellow fever. For your information, the COVID-19 pandemic vaccine is not yet in Nigeria not to talk of Bauchi. By the time it comes, Bauchi will get only 1,900 doses.”

The BASPHCDA Executive Chairman added that, before any vaccine is administered on the people, NAFDAC and other regulatory agencies must certify it, he, therefore, encouraged the people to come out and get vaccinated.

He declared that his Agency has about 7 million doses in its cold room for the targeted audience of 9 months to 44 years adding that the aim is to get all the target audience within the 10 days of the exercise saying also that at the end of the 10 days, the remaining doses will be returned to the NPHCDA.

He also advised the people to ensure that they kept their yellow cards safe because it will be required in future by authorities in the county stressing that if anyone misses the opportunity now, it may be difficult to get it again.

Rilwanu Mohammed then appealed to those spreading the misconception about the yellow fever vaccination to please desist warning that anyone caught will be treated as a saboteur and dealt with as such.

In his brief remarks, a representative of UNICEF, Sheyi Nubi, stressed the importance of the vaccination exercise because according to him, yellow fever in dangerous and a threat to live therefore people should come out to be vaccinated.

The village head of Tirwun, Ahmed Mohammed, commended the state government for embarking on the exercise saying that it is a demonstration of the importance attached to healthcare delivery service for the well being of the people of the state.

He assured that he will mobilise other traditional rulers and religious leaders in his domain on the need to come out to participate in the exercise.

It will be recalled that the exercise which began on Monday witnessed a slow start as people targeted refused to come out due to the misconception that it was for COVID-19 pandemic.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

