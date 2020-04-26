We are not calling for loan repayment, LAPO boss tells clients

Popular microfinance bank, Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO) has denied calling its clients for loan repayment during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Managing Director, Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO), Dr Godwin Ehigiamousie made this known through a statement issued by the company’s Head of Communications, Mr Remi Akande.

Dr Ehigiamousie stated that the company understands the effect of the pandemic on its clients, hence, would not venture into anything that would inflict pains on its customers.

He, however, expressed the company’s commitment towards the social and economic empowerment of low-income households, through the provision of access to responsive financial services on a sustainable basis.

“Our attention has been drawn to a report, making the round that has begun calling on its clients for loan repayment, thereby portraying us as insensitive to the plight of our clients at this trying time.

“The report, published in a popular online media on 25th of April, 2020, is not only malicious but untrue.

“We wish to reiterate here that, as a responsible organisation, we understand the consequential effect of the trying times of coronavirus pandemic on our clients and would for this reason never embark on a venture that would further inflict pains on our clients, at this very difficult time.

“We remain committed towards the social and economic empowerment of low-income households, through the provision of access to responsive financial services on a sustainable basis,” he said.

The MD urged the company’s clients to take precautionary measures as advised by the medical experts in order to jointly fight the virus to a standstill.

“While we use this medium to advise our clients on the need to adhere strictly to health advisory from the relevant authorities, be rest assured of our commitment to serve you better, whenever the occasion presents itself.”

