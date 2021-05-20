We are not aware of killings, say Army, as community accuses soldiers of killing two community vigilantes

The personnel of the Nigeria Army have allegedly shot dead two members of the vigilantes of Ejemekwuru Community in Oguta Local Government of Imo State.

The vigilantes were said to have been shot right in their usual camp where they stayed with other community policing outfits for the security of the community.

Confirming the incident to the Nigeria Tribune in Owerri on Thursday, the President General of Ojemekwuru Autonomous Community in Oguta Local Government Area, Sir Kyrian Igwubuike (aka Abuba Eke) disclosed that the two vigilantes were allegedly shot dead by the newly deployed soldiers to the area.

Igwebuike expressed surprise about the killings by the soldiers who should work together with the vigilantes to secure the area.

The PG said that the soldiers that formerly served in the area knew and were familiar with the members of the vigilante groups.

According to him, the soldiers in their uniform stormed the camp of the and opened fire and killed two while the rest escaped.

When the contacted, the Army Public Relations Officer of 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Lt. Babatunde Subairo, denied knowledge of the incident.

Sir. Igwebuike said that he had officially reported the incident to the Army Headquarters, DSS, the office of DPO of Oguta Division on whose directed parents of deceased to deposit the corpses at the mortuary.

