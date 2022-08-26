We are not a quack institution, Kaduna University replies ASUU president

The management of the Kaduna State university has said the whole world was taken aback by the unguided, misleading and derogatory statement by the ASUU National President, Prof. Victor Emmanuel Osodeke.

In a statement issued by the University’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Adamu Nuhu Bargo on behalf of the management on Friday berated the president when he was quoted in an interview with a national television in which he referred to some state-owned universities in Nigeria including Kaduna State University as quacks.

The statement noted, “It is obvious that by such a statement, ASUU, represented by the unguarded vituperations of its chosen President, is not actually struggling for a better educational system in Nigeria but for personal and irresponsible aggrandisement.

“One may wonder whether the Professor of Soil Science really understands what the word quack represents. Quack means a person who dishonestly claims to have knowledge and skill in some field with little or no foundation, as better exemplified by professionals.

“For the benefit of hindsight, KASU is a new generation University and the second most-sought State-Owned University as well as the fastest growing in Nigeria, which was established 18 years ago with eminent scholars like Prof. Idris A. Abdulkadir, OFR and Prof. Abubakar A. Rasheed, MFR as the pioneer Council members.

The statement argued further, “These scholars-administrators made sure that the appointments of qualified Lecturers were never compromised. The foundation and ethical determination to sustain the same has remained the basic principle of engaging academic & non-academic staff.

“By the foregoing, the general public may wish to note as follows: KASU is recognised by NUC as a standard University, KASU has some of the best brains that is competing favourably with their counterparts around the globe.

Today the statement noted that “the world No 4 best polymer chemist is in KASU.

Also, the statement observed that “Lecturers in KASU have attracted grants both locally and internationally and are highly rated as well as KASU graduates are rated among the best in the world and enjoying scholarships from different parts of the country and the globe.





“KASU has members in ASUU, and it is unfortunate if the ASUU President is saying that they are quacks while enjoying monthly check-off fees from their salaries. Does this not give a good reason for every reasonable academic staff in the university to pull off from the Union for this labelling and stereotyping?”