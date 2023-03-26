Michael Ovat – Awka

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has groaned its members are no longer given accomodation in all the communities in Ayamelum local government area of Anambra State.

The Association called on the State Governor, Charles Soludo, to urgently intervene in the situation for the sake of peace and oneness.

The leader of the association in the South-East zone, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, who disclosed this while speaking to Journalists shortly after attending governor Soludo’s one-year Anniversary celebration, held at the International Convention Centre (ICC), Awka, on Saturday, list the communities to include; Anaku, Umueje, Omor, Igbakwu, Omasi, Umumbo, Umuerum and Ifite-Ogwari.

He said the discriminatory treatment of his members has also been extended to Aguleri and Mkpunado-otu Aguleri communities in the Anambra east council area of the state.

According to him, our members have had a good relationship with the indigenous people of the areas in spite of “some cases of misunderstanding”.

“Our interest in the areas was purely economic. No herder was interested in contesting the ownership of land with members of their host communities across the state.

“We commended governor Soludo, for the great achievement he has recorded so far within one year and two weeks in office, the security, road constructions, skills acquisition programme for the youths, employment of 5,000 teachers, Health, Agriculture and other numerous agendas to make Anambra a living and prosperous State in Nigeria.

“We also commended the Police and DSS for their prompt responses whenever there is a conflict between our members and their host communities in the state.

The MACBAN leader, however, said that much still needed to be done to ensure that law-abiding citizens, including herders, were free to carry out their businesses without hindrances in the state.

He said that as cattle breeders, “We only ask for a secure environment to do our grazing business.





“We are ready to support our host communities in any capacity they want us to, in order to make life meaningful for everyone and to sustain the already peaceful co-existence in the area, Siddiki added.