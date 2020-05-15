We are looking for BRT driver who crushed wife of Globacom’s Head of PR to death, operators say

The Primero Transport Services Limited, operators of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Lagos State, says it is still looking for driver of its bus that crushed Mrs Grace Okeleke, wife of Mr Andrew Okeleke, Globacom’s Head of Public Relations, to death at Ikorodu.

Mr Fola Tinubu, Managing Director of the firm, expressed the management’s regret over the incident in an interview with the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

Okeleke died after she was hit by a BRT bus in Ikorodu on Monday evening.

Okeleke attempted to cross the road after being dropped off by her driver around 7.20 p.m, when a BRT bus with number plate EPE 59 XR knocked her down.

Tinubu said the company had sent a delegation to console the family of the deceased, adding that the company would not abandon the family.

“We are so sorry about what happened, we have sent a delegation to their house to meet the family. We will do all the necessary things for the family. Whatever is necessary to do for the family, we will do.

“We sympathise with the family and it really touches our heart,” the BRT managing director told NAN.

On the destruction of BRT buses by some residents, Tinubu said that such action was not needed as it would neither bring the dead back nor bring any gain to people the firm is serving.

He said that no fewer than 10 buses belonging to the company were destroyed by the people.

“There is no need for people to vandalise our buses, because that night, they vandalised 10 buses.

“The bus driver was wrong by not staying there, and we are looking for him right now.

We have called his guarantors and we told them that they must produce him,” he added.