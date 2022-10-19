We are leaving no stone unturned in involving youths in Oyo development, Makinde declares

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday declared that his administration is leaving no stone unturned in making youths in the state to be fully involved in the development of the state, adding that this is the reason he gave approval for the execution of the state-led Skills for Job (S4J) project for empowerment of the youths.

Governor Makinde represented by his deputy, Bayo Lawal, made this declaration during the distribution of starter packs to the 181 beneficiaries of the state-led Skills for Job (S4J) of the Youth Employment and Support Operation (YESSO), held at the open space of the Ministry of information, culture and tourism.

He added that the youth of any nation are the pillars upon which the greatness and economic advancement of that nation are built, emphasising that “any nation that fails to adequately plan and nurture her youth does so at its own peril.

“Youth, therefore, because of their precarious nature, need to be guided and monitored to forestall unnecessary derailment, especially at this period when Nigeria is facing lots of peace and security problems,” he added.

The project coordinated by the Agency for Youth Development under the Ministry of Youths and Sports managed the empowerment scheme for youths identified as the poor of the poor under the Single Register of the State Operation Coordinating Unit (SOCU) by taking them through a nine-month training to set them on the path of financial independence.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Youth and Sport, Engr Seun Fakorede, stated that one of the components of YESSO is the S4J which was designed to provide demand-driven skills for poor and vulnerable youth for access to employment opportunities.

He added that the 181 beneficiaries of the state-led skills for the job who are mined from the Single Register of SOCU have undergone three months of training in sector-specific and entrepreneurship and six months of internship with organised private sectors which now make them eligible to get the starter packs to start their own businesses

“What we are witnessing today could not have been possible if not for the benevolence of the governor who magnanimously approved and released the fund for the procurement of the starter packs to the 181 beneficiaries,” he said.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment(NDE), Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, represented by Olaomi Roseline explained that the programme was facilitated by the World Bank and YESSO as a social safety net program designed to increase access to the poor to youth employment opportunities, adding that it has left a positive impact on the lives of the direct beneficiaries as well as their families and by extension, Oyo State

He expressed appreciation to Governor Makinde for the recognition accorded to the head I and S4J component in the state, adding that the Federal Government through the directorate ensured monthly stipend to the state-led S4J throughout the nine months of training to meet basic needs and ensure they remain committed to their training.

