Entertainment

We are just ambassadors, God can take it away — Tiwa Savage

Esther Amao
Nigerian music star, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, professionally known as Tiwa Savage standard for relationship, Singer, Tiwa Savage recounted how she overcame leaked sex tape, Singer, Tiwa Savage who said she has never felt love before

Afrobeats star, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, has advised her colleagues in the music industry to remain grounded, reminding them that they are only ambassadors of the global movement.

Speaking during an interview with Hot 97 FM in New York, the ‘Malo’ crooner cautioned that fame and fortune should not intoxicate artistes, stressing that God can easily replace anyone.

“We are just ambassadors, we are just like the faces of Afrobeats. And that’s why we can’t let it get into our heads because we are just vessels and there can be somebody else. God can take it away like that. So, you have to be grounded. You have to be humble,” she said.

Tiwa Savage further noted that falling from grace is more devastating than being unknown.

“Imagine, coming this far and then falling. That is worse than never tasting fame. I would rather have never seen in my life than seen and lose my sight. That is worse to me. So, for me, it is like, I have tasted this thing now, I have to be humble. Just for God’s sake,” she added.

The award-winning singer also showered praise on some of her colleagues, singling out Ayra Starr, Tems, and Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz for their confidence, uniqueness, and creativity.

“I love Ayra Starr, it’s almost an obsession. I see myself in her, but I see a more confident one. I love the mystery behind Tems. You don’t know too much about her, and she doesn’t care. I love Diamond Platnumz from Tanzania. He is so talented and he has put his community on the map,” Tiwa Savage said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article PDP-logo, on National convention Logo of Peoples Democratic Party who is planning Southern zoning meeting, Kano PDP, logo of PDP, zoning formula PDP convention, logo of PDP, PDP reconciliation PDP NWC reject Anyawu’s reinstatement, JUST IN: Security operatives order PDP BoT members out of meeting hallPDP logo, PDP to sue EDSIEC, Edo AG over alleged contempt in LG by-elections
Next Article map of Edo state, where state assembly resumes, map of Edo state where Yahoo boy vehicle rams into traders, selection of okpella monarch, cultism in Edo, Why we raised alarm over impending herdsmen attack Edo cancels sanitation, Energy expert tasks FG on more licences monthly sanitation exercise in Edo, Uromi killings, Easter outreach to orphanages, Man denies attack, Edo APC demands justice for Inspector Onuh, calls for arrest of killers, Over 15 people feared dead as secret cult killings resume in Edo, Kidnappers abduct LP chieftain, Edo State Police arrest, Edo deputy gov monitors sanitation exercise, 96 defaulters arrested in Oredo Crisis brews in Edo as council chairmen face impeachment, resignation

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×