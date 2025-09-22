We are just ambassadors, God can take it away — Tiwa Savage

Afrobeats star, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, has advised her colleagues in the music industry to remain grounded, reminding them that they are only ambassadors of the global movement.

Speaking during an interview with Hot 97 FM in New York, the ‘Malo’ crooner cautioned that fame and fortune should not intoxicate artistes, stressing that God can easily replace anyone.

“We are just ambassadors, we are just like the faces of Afrobeats. And that’s why we can’t let it get into our heads because we are just vessels and there can be somebody else. God can take it away like that. So, you have to be grounded. You have to be humble,” she said.

Tiwa Savage further noted that falling from grace is more devastating than being unknown.

“Imagine, coming this far and then falling. That is worse than never tasting fame. I would rather have never seen in my life than seen and lose my sight. That is worse to me. So, for me, it is like, I have tasted this thing now, I have to be humble. Just for God’s sake,” she added.

The award-winning singer also showered praise on some of her colleagues, singling out Ayra Starr, Tems, and Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz for their confidence, uniqueness, and creativity.

“I love Ayra Starr, it’s almost an obsession. I see myself in her, but I see a more confident one. I love the mystery behind Tems. You don’t know too much about her, and she doesn’t care. I love Diamond Platnumz from Tanzania. He is so talented and he has put his community on the map,” Tiwa Savage said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

