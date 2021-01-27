We are investigating herdsmen invasion of farm in Ekiti ― Govt

The Ekiti State government has disclosed that it was investigating the report of the farm invasion by suspected herdsmen in Aduloju farmstead located along Ado-Ijan road in the state capital.

The secretary of Maize Growers Processing Marketer Association of Nigeria (MAGPAMAN) in the state, Mr Tope Emmanuel told journalists on Tuesday that herdsmen invaded their farm covering 235 hectares of land and destroyed multi-million naira maize.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Akin Omole in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital sympathized with the 160 affected farmers, saying everything possible would be done to address the situation.

He said, “The state government and security operatives are investigating and in control of situation surrounding the only skirmish that occurred at Ago Aduloju at the outskirts of the State capital.

“The State Government sympathises with all those who were affected by this and would like the community to be assured that no efforts will be spared to ensure that Ekiti citizens are able to conduct their affairs in peace, unhindered by criminals of any kind.”

Omole assured residents of the government’s readiness to ensure the protection of lives and property, adding that, ” relevant security agencies including the State Amotekun Corps are monitoring the State boundaries round the clock.”

Stressing the commitment of the Fayemi-led administration to the general wellbeing of people in the State, the information commissioner advised the people to go about their lawful businesses, ” without fear of intimidation or threats to their lives and property.”

In a related development, the Commissioner of Police, CP Tunde Mobayo has urged residents of the state to be vigilant and report strange and suspicious movement in their vicinity through the dedicated telephone number- 0806 233 5577 for prompt action by the command.

Speaking through the command’s spokesman, ASP Sunday Abutu, the CP noted that the command was ready to combat all forms of criminalities and ensure the maximum protection of lives and property.

