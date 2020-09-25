We are investigating alleged dehumanizing of hotel staff in Delta, says IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu on Friday said that a thorough investigation was in progress over alleged nude video of some staff of. one Hotel in Delta State that had gone viral on social media networks

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP.

He stated that the IGP “has called on members of the public, particularly the alleged victims and all interest groups in the ongoing Police investigations into the case of dehumanizing treatment on the Signatious Hotel Staff in Warri, Delta State, to remain calm as the Police intensify efforts towards unravelling the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

According to him, “the IGP, while noting that the Delta State Police Command has since commenced discrete investigations into the matter with appreciable progress made, assures that justice will prevail no matter whose ox is gored.

Recall that the management of the hotel, stripped, photographed and arrested its staff for stealing varying sums of money.

It was gathered that after dehumanizing the staff, a male and three females, they were taken to the Ebrumede Police Station to be remanded in custody last week Friday.

