We are greatful to governor Soludo – Kanu’s family react to calls for his release

Top News
By Michael Ovat
Court Nnamdi Kanu Malami,IPOB protest, Kanu is a flight risk, Kanu, Senate South-East caucus tells Buhari not to appeal court judgement on Nnamdi Kanu, Security council plans , Appeal Court sets, IPOB proscription: Appeal Court shifts Kanu's joinder application to March 2023, Olisa Metuh Nnamdi Kanu,UN Nigeria Kanu lawyer,Stop all killings, let there be peace in Biafraland, Nnamdi Kanu declaresCourt set to hear, South-East leaders, South East monarchs
Kanu

The family of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has reacted to the call for the Biafra agitator by the Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo.

Kanu’s younger brother, Kanunta Kanu said the family is grateful to Soludo for the call.

Recall that Soludo had called for the immediate and unconditional release of the IPOB leader.

Tribune Online had earlier reported that governor Soludo said he was ready to stand as a surety for the Biafra agitator if he is released to him, should the Federal Government find it difficult to release him unconditionally.

The governor spoke during the 2023 All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) campaign flag-off in Awka, on Saturday.

Reacting, Kanunta tweeted: “I am making a passionate appeal to @GovNigeria to release #MaziNnamdiKanu unconditionally. If he cannot be released unconditionally, I want him released to me and I will stand surety for him.” @CCSoludo Governor Anambra state. The Kanu family is grateful.”

Discover Effective Natural Solution That Permanently Eradicate Hepatitis B&C, Fatty liver etc. Newly Improved organic Solution to Cure Every Liver Related Diseases.

You might also like
Metro

Fire engulfs Kano police headquarters

Metro

Again, PDP supporters killed, several injured in ghastly accident in Plateau

Metro

Assassins attack CUPP Spokesman, kill uncle, 2 other persons, houses, cars burnt

Metro

Police arrest three human traffickers with 41 children in Kwara

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More