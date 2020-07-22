We are gradually changing the narrative against dark-skin —HSM Skin care boss

Wondrous World of Women
By ENIOLA OMOLABI
HSM

Joy Chinwenmeri is a skin care entrepreneur and CEO of HSM Skincare. In this interview with ENIOLA OMOLABI, she shares her passion for skin care, and why the seeming bias against being dark-skinned exists.

 

WHY did you go into natural skin care?

Natural skin care for me is the safest way of caring for the skin without fear of skin damage or emergency wrinkles. After dealing with the aftermath of terrible products used over the years plus a severe acne breakout in 2017, I just knew I had to seek an alternative mode of skin treatment. That was how the HSM Skincare brand was birthed.

 

There are so many people in your field. What makes you different?

The passion I put into my brand, the kind of ingredients we use and the quality of our products are what make our brand different.

 

Do you think there is a bias against being dark-skinned?

I think most individuals feel that a dark-skinned person isn’t beautiful. The discrimination happens especially in the movie world and in some work zones where you have to be very light-skinned before you get a lead role at times. We are gradually changing the narrative.  Dark skin is just as beautiful as light skin. We are all unique and beautifully created by God irrespective of our skin colour.

 

What’s your advice for people who want to join the business?

Skin care isn’t a joke. You must be intentional about what you are seeking. What is your driving force? Is it profit or the desire to help others achieve a beautiful skin? It is highly technical, so you must be willing to research and pass through series of trainings. Learning never ends in this field.

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

THE ongoing investigative hearing into the allegations bordering on misappropriation of N81.5 billion by the management of Niger Delta  Development Commission (NDDC) was temporarily halted on Monday after the acting managing director of the commission, Professor Daniel Pondei fainted and was… Read Full Story
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 562 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, with national toll now put at 37,225… Read Full Story
The UK Government has entered partnerships with BioNtech/Pfizer and Valneva who are developing vaccines to protect against COVID-19. It has also secured early access to treatments containing COVID-19 neutralising antibodies from AstraZeneca, in order to treat those unable to receive vaccines, such as the… Read Full Story
Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio on Monday gave a vivid account of how successive managements of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded multi-trillion naira contracts through contract splitting, over-pricing of contracts and other fraudulent acts… Read Full Story
THE ongoing investigative hearing into the allegations bordering on misappropriation of N81.5 billion by the management of Niger Delta  Development Commission (NDDC) was temporarily halted on Monday after the acting managing director of the commission, Professor Daniel Pondei fainted and was… Read Full Story
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, on Monday, emerged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 10, 2020 governorship election in the state… Read Full Story
AN official of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Mrs Adeoluwa Karakaraye Faustina, has condemned the use of solar pumping system in the country… Read Full Story
The stretch of the fatalities occasioned by the emergence of the global coronavirus pandemic remains humanity’s most pressing burden. Today, the virus has left in its trail deaths, economic downward spiral, a wasteland of impoverishment, dead dreams or deferred aspirations and a litany of global grievances… Read Full Story
Nengi has emerged the winner of the first-ever Head of House challenge in the Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition. Today’s Head of House challenge was different from what you would usually expect. Biggie brought out a game that was like a BBNaija twist to the popular Snakes and Ladders game… Read Full Story
The former President of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua, is dead. He died in Abuja on Monday night. A close family friend told Tribune Online that he… Read Full Story
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he received with deep sadness, on Monday evening, the information on the passing of his longtime friend and associate, Malam Isma’ila Isa Funtua, saying that his demise has created a huge gap as the deceased stood by him in politics… Read Full Story
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with its breakaway faction led by its former Vice President, Comrade Joe Ajaero who left following the disagreement that characterized its 2015 National Delegate Conference and elections of new leadership… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Wondrous World of Women

Rape: Group urges government to be more proactive

Wondrous World of Women

Why I dumped finance degree to enhance people’s beauty — Ti imza

Wondrous World of Women

Okuribido, others inaugurated members of DSWG

Wondrous World of Women

Consequence COVID-19 on mothers’ health

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More