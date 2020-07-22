Joy Chinwenmeri is a skin care entrepreneur and CEO of HSM Skincare. In this interview with ENIOLA OMOLABI, she shares her passion for skin care, and why the seeming bias against being dark-skinned exists.

WHY did you go into natural skin care?

Natural skin care for me is the safest way of caring for the skin without fear of skin damage or emergency wrinkles. After dealing with the aftermath of terrible products used over the years plus a severe acne breakout in 2017, I just knew I had to seek an alternative mode of skin treatment. That was how the HSM Skincare brand was birthed.

There are so many people in your field. What makes you different?

The passion I put into my brand, the kind of ingredients we use and the quality of our products are what make our brand different.

Do you think there is a bias against being dark-skinned?

I think most individuals feel that a dark-skinned person isn’t beautiful. The discrimination happens especially in the movie world and in some work zones where you have to be very light-skinned before you get a lead role at times. We are gradually changing the narrative. Dark skin is just as beautiful as light skin. We are all unique and beautifully created by God irrespective of our skin colour.

What’s your advice for people who want to join the business?

Skin care isn’t a joke. You must be intentional about what you are seeking. What is your driving force? Is it profit or the desire to help others achieve a beautiful skin? It is highly technical, so you must be willing to research and pass through series of trainings. Learning never ends in this field.