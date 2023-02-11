Elder Kayode Afolayan, the Egbeda community leader, Elder Kayode Afolayan, has clarified that his community and himself will vote Hon. Akin Alabi and other APC candidates.

Afolayan had in the viral video stood up to the Accord Party House of Representative candidate, Capt Kazeem Akinjide that he doesn’t know Accord candidates for the presidential elections.

The well respected leader made this declaration when he received Hon. Akin Alabi and the House of Assembly candidate, Mr Jide Falade yesterday in Egbeda LGA.

He praised Alabi for giant strides he has facilitated in the community.

Elder Afolayan had initially stated the importance of voting Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the APC while receiving Capt Akinjide. A bewildered Akinjide then asked for support for his own election.

Hon Alabi declared his satisfaction with the support of Elder Afolayan and his community in the upcoming elections and implored that they vote all other APC candidates including Sen Teslim Folarin for governor of Oyo State.