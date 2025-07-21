‘We are dying of hunger’: 73 people seeking aid killed, dozens more injured in Gaza

At least 73 people were killed and about 150 injured on Sunday by Israeli gunfire in Gaza, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The victims were reportedly trying to collect humanitarian aid when they were shot.

Of the 73 dead, 67 were killed in northern Gaza, and six in Khan Younis, in the south.

It’s unclear if all the northern deaths happened in a single location or across multiple areas.

This marks one of the deadliest recent incidents involving people trying to access aid.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said troops fired warning shots to respond to an “immediate threat.”

They claimed “a gathering of thousands of Gazans was identified in the northern Gaza Strip.”

“The IDF is aware of the claim regarding casualties in the area, and the details of the incident are still being examined,” the Israeli military said.

No casualty numbers were confirmed by the IDF.

Separately, the military warned civilians to stay away from several parts of northern Gaza.

IDF Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee said, “These areas are active combat zones and extremely dangerous.

“The Israel Defense Forces are operating in these areas with very intense force. For your safety, movement to these areas is strictly prohibited. Those who heard have been warned.”

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its Al-Saraya Field Hospital received 120 injured people on Sunday.

Some were in critical condition. Two others were pronounced dead.

“Israeli forces targeted civilians waiting for aid arriving from the Zikim area, north of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip,” the group said.

“Due to the large number of casualties received by the hospital, new beds were urgently opened,” it added.

The hospital’s capacity is only 68 beds, the organization noted.

In central Gaza, residents in Deir Al Balah were told to evacuate on Sunday.

Israeli aircraft dropped leaflets across neighborhoods warning people to leave.

A resident, Thurayya Abu Qunneis said, “The planes came and dropped many leaflets on us.

“The entire sky was covered with leaflets on the houses, the streets and everywhere, stating that we had to evacuate from certain areas.

“We are living on edge. We can’t sleep, eat or drink. There is no flour, no anything, and we are hungry.

“We are dying, and our children are dying of hunger.”

Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) warned that Israel’s evacuation orders could worsen Gaza’s already-crumbling healthcare system.

“These orders endanger vital humanitarian and primary healthcare sites… and are accelerating the systematic dismantling of Gaza’s already-decimated healthcare system,” the group said.

MAP added that several humanitarian organizations were told to evacuate immediately.

Nine clinics, five shelters, and one community kitchen were forced to shut down.

A similar deadly incident occurred on Saturday.

At least 32 people were killed near an aid distribution point run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

The Israeli military said it had identified suspects approaching troops during a nighttime operation in Rafah, around one kilometer from the aid site.

“Troops called on the suspects to distance themselves, and after they did not comply, the troops fired warning shots,” the IDF said.

It added that it was aware of reports of casualties and was reviewing the incident.

According to Gaza’s Hamas-run Government Media Office, 995 people have died while trying to access aid since May 27.

Earlier this month, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said nearly 800 Gazans had been killed seeking aid between late May and July 7.

(CNN)