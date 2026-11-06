We are disappointed in you, Taraba varsity SSANU tells Gov Kefas

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Taraba State University, Jalingo Branch, has expressed disappointment over Governor Agbu Kefas’ failure to implement the FG/SSANU Consolidated Non-Teaching Tools Allowance (CONTTA), after a series of committee meetings and promises.

In a communique issued at the end of the union’s emergency meeting held on Thursday, and signed by the Chairperson, Comrade Bitrus Joseph Ajibauka, and the Secretary, Comrade Offen Stephen Noseh, the union lamented that it has exercised considerable patience without positive results from the Taraba State Government.

“This is totally and comprehensively unacceptable. We are disappointed in Governor Agbu Kefas, the Taraba State Government, for failing to implement the Consolidated Non-Teaching Tools Allowance (CONTTA) agreement between the Federal Government and SSANU after a series of committee meetings and promises.

“We hereby give the Taraba State Government 14 days’ ultimatum from the date of this communique to implement the agreement as practically done in other state universities.

“The agreement has been implemented in state universities like Adamawa State University, Mubi; Sa’adu Zungur University, Bauchi; Gombe State University, Gombe; Nasarawa State University, Keffi; Kwara State University, Malete; Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti; and Osun State University, Osogbo, to avert a total, comprehensive and indefinite strike action,” SSANU-TSU expressed.

The communique read: “The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, Taraba State University, Jalingo Branch, at her emergency congress meeting held on 5 November 2026, carefully reviewed her struggles on the implementation of the agreement between the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Consolidated Non-Teaching Tools Allowance (CONTTA), and expressed her disappointment with the Taraba State Government over the delay and failure to implement the CONTTA after a series of committee meetings and promises.

“We have exercised considerable patience without positive results from the Taraba State Government. This is totally and comprehensively not acceptable.

“Pursuant to the above, Congress-in-session hereby gives the Taraba State Government 14 days’ ultimatum from the date of this communique to implement the agreement as practically done in other state universities like Adamawa State University, Mubi; Sa’adu Zungur University, Bauchi; Gombe State University, Gombe; Nasarawa State University, Keffi; Kwara State University, Malete; Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti; and Osun State University, Osogbo, to avert a total, comprehensive and indefinite strike action.”