We are disappointed in FG over engagement of foreign airlines ― AON

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has condemned the decision by the federal government to patronize foreign airlines for the evacuation of Nigerians abroad.

The body said that the government’s action was disappointing after it had made an earlier statement that it would engage two domestic airlines to carry out the evacuation exercise.

A schedule released by the Foreign Affairs Ministry said the first batch of evacuees of 265 from Dubai would arrive Nigeria on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, another 300 persons are to arrive from London on Friday, May 10 on British Airways and on Monday, 11th May Ethiopian Airline would airlift those coming from the United States of America.

In a statement signed by the Executive Chairman of AON, Captain Nogie Meggison, the body said that Nigerian airlines have the capacity to bring their countrymen and women back to their fatherland and expressed shock that despite the fact that Nigeria does not have the resources now due to low oil price and despite the fact that airlines are struggling to keep their workforce due to huge loss in revenues occasioned by the COVID-19 lockdown, a government agency would engage foreign airlines to evacuate Nigerians when the country has airlines that are capable of doing that.

“AON is shocked and disappointed by the decision taken by the federal government to evacuate Nigerians back to our country with foreign airlines. So we are calling for the government to identify those officials who took such a decision. At a time government is searching for ways to boost its revenue, some officials are giving away the country’s meagre resources.

“These foreign airlines are not going to create jobs for our teeming youths. The federal government has made a call to employers not to sack their staff in the face of the current economic crunch caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, but how can the airlines cope when the opportunity for them to make money and pay their workers were taken away and given to foreign carriers?

“British Airways cannot provide jobs for Nigerians, Emirates cannot provide jobs for Nigerians, Ethiopian Airlines cannot provide jobs for Nigerians; it is our airlines that can do that. But the support they need is being taken away by some government officials and given to foreign carriers from whom we don’t gain anything, except landing charges of about $2000,” he said.

The Chairman of AON described the action of the officials who took the decision to engage foreign carriers to evacuate Nigerians as economic sabotage.

He said that Nigeria does not have social security like countries where sacked workers receive a certain amount of money for months to cushion the effect of the sack, adding that how to kick-start the airlines after COVID-19 should be in the mind of government.

“Government is putting many of us out. Government is putting money in the airlines to support their survival and somebody is giving Nigerian jobs to outsiders. How can our airlines rejuvenate their staff without money? So we are calling that government should probe those involved in this mischief because what they have done is counterproductive.

“Our rent is running, the Internet is running. It is painful for the government to bring out money to support aviation and some officials will be undermining the government’s efforts. Azman has Airbus A340-600, which is a wide-body aircraft, Max Air has four Boeing B747 and Air Peace has three Boeing B777. So we have the capacity to airlift these Nigerians. Just imagine how the money earned will strengthen the operations of the airlines. Each aircraft has four sets of pilots. Their action does not add up,” Meggison said.

He noted that all countries use their airlines to do the evacuation, but it is ironic that despite the fact Nigeria has the capacity, it decided to engage foreign airlines.