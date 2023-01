The Presidential Campaign Council(PCC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has expressed confidence that the former governor, Ayodele Fayose and his loyalists would work and support the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar during the February 25 election.

A former Acting governor of the state and PCC secretary, Rt Hon Tunji Odeyemi who spoke with newsmen at the weekend in Ado-Ekiti stated that the campaign committee is engaging all aggrieved leaders and members on the need to support the party and its candidates for the 2023 general election.

Odeyemi maintained that the former governor and his allies who rejected their appointment into the campaign council only protested against the composition of the campaign list and not against the candidate of Atiku and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

He disclosed for the fact that former governor’s son, Joju Fayose who is the party’s house of representatives candidate for Ekiti central constituency 1, would make it extremely difficult for him not to be committed to the election of the PDP presidential candidate ,to be held same day with that of the National Assembly.

According to the PCC scribe, the party is determined to galvanize and mobilize all interests within and outside the party in a bid to deliver resounding victory for the party in the state during the elections.

While lamenting the outcome of the last June 18 governorship election in the state, Odeyemi maintained that PDP over the years has proved to be the leading party in the state, adding that all issues affecting the unity of the party would be addressed before the elections.





He expressed optimism that the return of those who worked for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) during the last governorship poll would boost the chances of the PDP towards defeating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Odeyemi said, ” Let me tell you and I know for a fact that those who rejected the compilation of the Presidential Campaign Council list for the state are not working against our candidate, Atiku Abubakar ; they only express reservations due to some reasons.

” These people who are mostly loyalists of former governor, Ayodele Fayose remain integral part of the party , including the former governorship candidate, Bisi Kolawole. We will continue to dialogue and talk to them on the need to embrace peace and unity.