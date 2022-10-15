We are committed to preserve Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage ― Globacom

The South East Regional Sales Manager of Globacom, Mr Michael Ehumadu, said the Company is fully committed to continuing to preserve Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

He said the Company is also driven by its belief in the huge potential of Ofala and other important festivals across the country, in boosting tourism and the travel industry.

Ehumadu, stated this at a press conference held at Ime Obi square Onitsha, Anambra State, ahead of the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe,s 20th coronation (Iru-Ofala), anniversary celebration, slated for October 22 and 23, 2022.

According to him, since Globacom signed the Memorandum of Understanding to be the major sponsor of the prestigious event in 2011, it had always looked forward to partnering with the Palace and the Festival Planning Committee to ensure each year’s edition outstrips the previous years in grandeur and style.

He noted that Globacom will also partner with other relevant festivals across the South East States.

Chairman of the Ofala Steering Committee, Chief Mike Areh, while commending Globacom and International Breweries Plc which he described as the official sponsors of the Ofala, noted that Globacom has been partnering with the Onitsha Traditional Council since 2011, adding that the relationship between the two companies and the Onitsha community has contributed in no small measure to the growth and development of the Ofala.

He announce that many dignitaries are expected to grace the event including; state governors and candidates of various political parties for the 2023 general election.

