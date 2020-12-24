We are committed to eradicating drug abuse, trafficking in Anambra ― NDLEA

Anambra State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has confiscated 2.505 tonnes of illicit drugs between January to December 17, 2020.

The State Commander, Mr Mohammed Idris, who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka, on Thursday, by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Odigie Charles, assured that the command under his watch was committed to eradicating drug abuse and trafficking in Anambra State.

Idris said despite that the year 2020 had been challenged as a result of coronavirus, the agency was able to seize 1.7tonnes of canabis sativa, 0.0992 kilogrammes of cocaine, 0.0102 kilogrammes of heroin and 688.8813 kilogrammes of psychotropic substances.

He pointed out that the seizure this year outweighed that of 2019 five times which stood at 450 kilogrammes.

He explained that 131 suspects were arrested within the year, out of whom ten were females.

According to him, 125 cases were pending in court while the agency secured 20 convictions.

The commander also emphasized that 94 drug users had been counselled and rehabilitated, out of whom, four were females.

He also stated that 20 drug users were currently undergoing counselling and rehabilitation at its rehabilitation centre in Onitsha.

The NDLEA boss explained further that the agency had concluded plans along with other security agencies to ensure a hitch-free celebration of Christmas and New Year in the state.

While commending Governor Willie Obiano for his assistance to the agency, FRSC advised parents to keep their eyes on their children to prevent them from joining the gang of drug traffickers.

