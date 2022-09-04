We are building a unique music brand —ARB

Building a unique music brand through the making of relatable and soulful sound that don’t just entertain but inspire the people is one thing that excites contemporary music band, ARB as they continue to register their name and songs on the minds of many who follow their career.

The group which is made of Anthony Osunde(DrT),Odenose Dele-Damisa (ODI) and Ifeoluwa Adedeji(Ifektive) has continued to entertain music lovers across the globe with their unique approach to music, showing that they appreciate good music and want to replicate same across the globe with their band that has earned recognitions from far and near.

Speaking on their rise and exploits they have made in the last few months, the group in an interactive session revealed that they are constantly inspired by the huge love they receive from their fans as this means that they have tobe on their toes as they share their God-given talents with the world.

Speaking further on what makes the band unique; they described their brand of music as Afro soul and Afro pop, saying they love to mirror societal challenges while they also pay attention to the fun part of their job.

From playing at school gigs and churches to the big stage where they now work with top music artistes and music producers, they revealed that there is a new music collaboration with Goya Menor and famous producer, Hit Sound, describing the experience as amazing.

They also revealed plans about their next music video project just as they disclosed that one of Nigeria’s famous comedians, Bovi is supporting one of their next music videos.

According to them, “It’s also an honour to have one of Nigeria’s best comedians, Bovi, supporting one of our next music video projects.”

With seven years professional music experience, they hinted about their plan to work with Grammy Award-winner, Burna Boy, on a song, “but it will strictly be on song chemistry and sound,” they added.

