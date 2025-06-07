‘We are building a legacy in Osun through technology and innovation’

In this interview with ADEOLU ADEYEMO, Mr. Badmus Azeez, the Special Adviser on Innovation, Science, Technology and Digital Economy to the Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, speaks on the administration’s performance, the design of the Osun State Resident Identity System, policies to support young entrepreneurs and efforts to digitise public services and enhance the state’s innovation ecosystem.

What have been your major achievements since assuming office?

We have done quite a lot and we are still doing more. One of our primary goals has been to consolidate data across all government agencies into a centralized database system. When we came into office, we discovered that different ministries and agencies had their own isolated databases, none of which communicated with each other. It’s a problem that also exists at the federal level. For example, the Bank Verification Number (BVN) does not communicate with the National Identification Number (NIN).

So, we initiated work on a centralized platform that we call Osun 1, which means one system, one governance. It ensures that all residents and stakeholders are captured in a unified system. If you’re a farmer in Iwo, for example, any government ministry that needs your information can access it without having to go to Iwo again. This reduces duplication and improves planning.

We also introduced the Osun State Resident Identity Card System, which integrates data authentication with NIMC (National Identity Management Commission). This system will enable residents to pay taxes, school fees, and access government incentives digitally. It’s designed as a value chain—businesses registered on the platform can be patronized by the government, and citizens can benefit from services seamlessly.

Are there other specific innovations your office has introduced?

Absolutely. One of our first major infrastructural projects was laying fiber optic cables across the State Secretariat to improve inter-ministerial connectivity. We also resuscitated the emergency call centre, dial 293, which is now linked to Amotekun, the Fire Service, O-Ambulance, and Civil Defence. The idea is to create an integrated response system that can communicate with hospitals in real time during emergencies.

Another innovation is in the tourism sector. We’re developing a digital tourism platform where tourists can book licensed tour guides and access information about our culture, music, food, and heritage. This will create jobs, especially for artisans and creatives in fashion, crafts, and culinary arts.

We are also investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI). We want investors to be able to access information and make informed decisions through automated, AI-powered platforms. Eventually, we want our operations to be as automated as possible.

What steps have been taken to support youth empowerment and discourage digital fraud?

We have launched an innovation challenge focusing on solving local problems using local solutions. Target sectors include Agriculture, Education, Climate Change, and Technology. In the education sector, we’re developing tools to prepare rural students for internal and external examinations.

Beyond that, we are planning a state-wide sensitization campaign to change the narrative for young people. We recognize that peer influence and short-term monetary gains are drawing youths into digital fraud or informal transport work like okada riding. Not everyone will go to university, but everyone can learn a skill.

We aim to show them that digital skills can earn them more—legitimately and sustainably. We plan to use success stories from Osun as inspiration. The goal is to help them see that there are viable, legal alternatives that also offer dignity and stability.

How do you plan to integrate technology with agriculture?

We are developing a predictive farming solution that leverages weather forecasts and soil composition data to advise farmers on the best times to plant and harvest. This would help improve yield and reduce waste.

We are also exploring soilless farming for backyard gardens, so households can grow basic food items themselves, which would reduce the pressure on markets. Additionally, kitchen waste will be converted into compost to support this initiative, improving food security while managing waste effectively.

What is your overall assessment of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration?

The people of Osun have already delivered their verdict. They are happy with Governor Adeleke’s performance. His focus on infrastructure has significantly improved connectivity between communities, reducing waste of farm produce due to poor road networks. His vision is not just to serve for eight years but to build a legacy.

Our role in the tech ecosystem is to build projects that outlive this administration, sustainable, local, people-driven solutions that will continue to serve Osun residents long into the future.

Our Start-Up Act, which is currently before the state House of Assembly, will provide a legal framework to support entrepreneurs and create a conducive business environment. Once passed and signed into law, it will become a key pillar in Osun’s innovation drive.

Proper planning and implementation are essential. Without that, even the best ideas will fail. But we are building carefully, and I am confident that many of these projects will begin to fully mature in the governor’s second term, by God’s grace.

READ ALSO: Governor Ademola Adeleke’s transformative agenda