Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said “we are at war” in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter.

This comes after Israel was struck by a surprise attack by Hamas early Saturday morning in one of the most serious escalations in years between Israel and the Islamist militant group.

Netanyahu said “Citizens of Israel. We are at war, not an operation, not an escalation, a war.

“This morning Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the state of Israel and its citizens. We’ve been at it since early morning.

“I convened the heads of the security system, first of all, I instructed to cleanse the settlements of the terrorists who had infiltrated – this operation is being carried out during these hours.

“At the same time, I ordered an extensive reserve mobilization and a retaliatory war with a strength and scope that the enemy had never known.

“The enemy will pay a price he has never known. In the meantime, I call on all citizens of Israel to strictly obey the instructions of the army and the instructions of the Home Command.

“We are in a war and we will win it.”

