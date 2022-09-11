We already have candidates we are supporting in 2023 —Leader of ethnic minority group

The leader of Ethnic Minorities Association in Bauchi State, Honourable Samuel Haruna, speaks with ISHOLA MICHAEL on why minorities in the state unanimously endorsed the state governor, Bala Mohammed and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in the forthcoming general election.

Who are the ethnic minorities in Bauchi State?

The ethnic minorities are formed under a coalition called the Bauchi State Minorities Association. We are not a political association. We are a socio-cultural group that comprises all the minority ethnic groups in all the 20 local government areas of Bauchi State. This ethnic minority groups association was formed for the purpose of coming together irrespective of our ethnic and religious differences to form a common front for good governance. We are to focus on achievements. We are to keep our religious differences aside, come together and speak with one voice towards achieving our aims

What is your size or strength and who are the ethnic groups that form this association?

We cut across the 20 local government areas of Bauchi State. Some examples we have are the Boyawa, Gus, Sanga, Ngas, Tapshi, Jar, Duguza, Badawa, Kerekere and so many of them. We are more than three million.

The 2023 general election is around the corner. Have you assessed the governorship candidates and which of them are you rooting for?

Yes [we have assessed them]. Not long ago, our people decided to come together in a hall to adopt and endorse his Excellency Governor Bala Mohammed, the KauranBauchi, as our candidate. What informed our decision to adopt him was because he possesses all the qualities that a modern leader needs to pilot the affairs of his country or state. And if you look at it carefully, this is somebody that has restored the lost glory of our dear state. Purposely, what informed our decision is because if you look at it from the global perspective, our governor has the qualities that a modern leader needs from the research of Thomas Kalil.

A modern leader needs some certain qualities and these are the qualities we saw in Governor Mohammed. These qualities are: one, fairness and justice; two, empathy; three, honesty and integrity and four, humility. When I talk of fairness and justice, even the insecurity we are experiencing in the country is as a result of injustice, but Governor Bala Mohammed when he came on board gave a level playing field to all the ethnic groups in Bauchi state, whether you are an indigene or non-indigene.

Research has shown that, today, Bauchi is one of the most just and egalitarian states in Nigeria, because now you can come to Bauchi and operate legally. We don’t discriminate on the basis of religion or ethnicity. This was not obtainable in the past. In fact, no administration in the history of the state has appointed our kinsmen in his cabinet as Governor Mohammed did. I remember in the past, our voices were not heard. We were relegated to the background, but Governor Mohammed has decided to embrace us. So we have no reason not to support his re-election bid. We were not induced and we are not politically motivated. We are supporting him based on his performance.

And how did you assess his performance?

In fact, he has performed far beyond expectations. I have mentioned fairness and justice. For a state to develop, there must be fairness and equity. His massive infrastructural development projects are equitably distributed across communities in the state. He has appointed some of our sons and daughters into his cabinet. We are satisfied with his performance in the areas of human resources development and infrastructure. Research has shown that Bauchi is one of the fastest developing cities in the whole of North-Eastern Nigeria. All these achievements are possible with his sense of justice and fairness. In the area of infrastructure, for instance, I can say it without mincing words that the governor, if you put him on a scale with others, will be one of the best in the country

In just three and a half years, he has done what others could not do in eight years. In fact, no government in the past has constructed roads the way Governor Bala Mohammed is doing. No governor in the past has rehabilitated schools and health facilities the way the governor is doing today. This is a governor that bases his facts on merit. You do not have to know somebody before you will be assigned projects to your area or constituency. A typical example is my ward. We have one of the longest, biggest and most expensive bridges in the entire state. We never lobbied for it. The governor decided to site that project in our locality. It is not because we have key persons in government. We are minorities. So we have no reason not to adopt him as our candidate.

What is your message to your people who may think otherwise?





Actually, my call to any of such among the minority is for them to know that gone are the days when we will negate competency for party politics, because stomach infrastructure will take us nowhere. I think it is better for us as minorities to team up with Governor Bala Mohammed to restore permanently the lost glory of Bauchi State, to take the state to where it ought to be. With him, l believe our future and that of our children is secured. We don’t need to fear.

Which of the presidential candidates for 2023 are you supporting and why?

Actually, we decided to adopt the former Vice-President Atiku [Abubakar] because PDP is a party that we think has the capacity to handle the diversity of our dear people. Their focus is to alleviate the suffering of the people. PDP people are selfless, calm and well informed. And they are people with vision. We endorsed Atiku, because when you look at him carefully, before he became the vice-president, he already built businesses and had thousands on his payroll. Atiku so much believed in empowerment. He is a businessman that if he emerges as our president will solve the issue of unemployment which l believe is responsible for all the current insecurity in the country. So with Atiku, the future of our country is bright and secured at the same time.

