The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the rights and future of children in partnership with the Lagos State Government and key stakeholders.

Speaking in Lagos on Friday during the 2026 World Children’s Day celebration themed “My Day. My Rights. My Future.”, the Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Lagos, Celine Lafoucriere, emphasised that children’s rights to safety, health, education and participation are fundamental entitlements, not favours.

Organised in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, the Lagos State Children’s Parliament, parents, educators and the media, the event brought together schoolchildren across the state.

A central feature was an art installation titled “80 Children, One Future”, where 80 students painted their vision of an ideal Nigeria.

Urging adults to move beyond passive support, Lafoucriere challenged stakeholders to actively fulfil their promises to the younger generation.

“When our children paint the Nigeria they dream of, our job as adults is not to admire the picture. Our job is to build it,” she stated, pledging that UNICEF would record and track all stakeholder commitments made during the event.

Lafoucriere also commended the Lagos State Government and the media for consistently keeping child welfare at the centre of public discourse.

In his remarks, the Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende, expressed appreciation for UNICEF’s partnership and unwavering commitment to the cause of children globally.

Reaffirming Lagos State’s dedication to protecting the rights, welfare and development of every child, Ogunlende noted that young people are vital voices in shaping today’s society.

He urged parents, schools and development partners to collaborate with the government in building safe spaces for children and young adults, assuring participants that their ideas and child-led conversations would be translated into meaningful state actions.

Participating students from schools in attendance, including Ojodu Junior High School and Agidingbi Junior Grammar School, showcased artwork featuring inspiring messages such as “My dream, my possibility,” “Seed of the future: Every child deserves education,” and “The path of education.”

Speaking on the sidelines, Omodaro Treasure, a JSS2 student of Agidingbi Junior Grammar School, and Ayizat Afolabi, a JSS2 student of Ojodu Junior High School, applauded UNICEF and the Lagos State Government for organising the programme. They noted that giving children a voice on issues affecting them helps prepare them for the future.

Established by the United Nations in 1954, World Children’s Day is celebrated annually on November 20 to promote international togetherness, raise awareness among children worldwide and improve children’s welfare.