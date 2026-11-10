4 ways tokunbo cars can get damaged during shipping

Importing a foreign used vehicle, popularly known across Nigeria as a Tokunbo car, remains the primary dream for millions of buyers looking for reliability without paying eye-watering prices for brand-new models.

Whether you are purchasing your car directly from overseas auction platforms in the United States, Canada, or Europe, or buying from local dealers in Lagos, your vehicle undergoes a long, treacherous ocean journey across thousands of miles.

Unfortunately, many buyers open their car doors at the port or clearing yard only to meet heartbreak. A vehicle that looked pristine in auction photos might arrive with crushed bumpers, broken side mirrors, dead electronic brains, or severe rust damage underneath.

SAT Japan and auto-shipping advisory groups, transit damage during transoceanic shipping accounts for millions of dollars in unexpected repairs annually. Many importers mistakenly blame port clearing agents, unaware that the core damage happened while the vehicle was floating across the ocean or being lashed down on a ship deck.

In this article, Tribune Online examines four major ways Tokunbo cars get damaged during transit across the ocean, and provides step-by-step actions you can take to safeguard your vehicle before it sets sail.

Cosmetic dents and bumper scraping during fast RORO loading

The most common shipping method for Tokunbo cars is Roll-on/Roll-off (RORO), where dock workers drive hundreds of vehicles directly onto massive vessel decks just like a multi-level parking garage.

Because loading crews operate under tight shipping schedules to move hundreds of cars per hour, drivers often park vehicles inches apart inside narrow vessel bays. During sudden ocean swells or heavy sea movement, improperly tensioned nylon tie-down straps or shifting vehicles can cause cars to rub against each other, snapping side mirrors, scraping door panels, or denting front bumpers.

If your vehicle is loaded onto an upper, open deck of a RORO ship, it is also exposed directly to ocean air and high winds throughout the journey. This quick physical handling under pressure remains the number one cause of minor cosmetic damage on imported cars.

Severe undercarriage and suspension damage from improper strapping

When vehicles are locked inside shipping containers or chained onto RORO ship decks, dock workers must secure them to prevent any movement while high ocean waves rock the ship.

Problems arise when untrained port handlers hook heavy steel ratchet chains directly onto delicate aluminum control arms, steering racks, or exhaust pipes instead of designated tie-down points on the chassis. As the ship sways over weeks at sea, these overtightened metal chains pull hard against sensitive suspension components, bending control arms and warping subframes.

According to maritime transport safety guidelines, using raw metal chains over delicate vehicle frames severely increases structural stress. Importers often receive their cars with misaligned wheels, creaking suspensions, or cracked oil pans caused purely by poor securing methods.

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Battery drain and electronic brain failures from moisture buildup

A modern car is essentially a laptop on wheels, packed with electronic control modules, wiring harnesses, and sensitive computer sensors.

During a three-to-six-week sea voyage, containers experience extreme temperature shifts between scorching days and freezing ocean nights. This causes severe moisture condensation, commonly called container rain, where water vapor collects inside the sealed container and drips continuously onto the vehicle’s hood, windshield, and engine bay.

When water seeps into exposed electrical fuse boxes or interior carpets, it corrodes copper wiring and shorts out key computer modules. Furthermore, if a car is left with a weak battery before embarkation, the battery will drain completely in transit, potentially corrupting the vehicle’s engine control unit (ECU) software when jump-started aggressively at the destination port.

Salt air underbody rust and brake caliper corrosion

Saltwater is one of the most aggressive enemies of automotive steel, and sea voyages present maximum exposure to salty marine air.

When vehicles spend weeks on open-deck RORO ships or sit for extended periods at coastal loading docks in North America or Europe, fine salt mist settles over every inch of the undercarriage. If the vehicle had tiny pre-existing stone chips or unpainted metal underneath, the high salt humidity accelerates active rust, rapidly eating through brake lines, exhaust mufflers, and suspension mounts.

By the time the vehicle arrives at port, brake rotors often develop a thick layer of surface corrosion that freezes the brake calipers shut. Forcing a car to drive off the ship deck with seized brakes scores the rotors and damages the wheel bearings before the owner even drives it home.

Step-by-Step: How to protect your vehicle before shipping

Protecting your imported Tokunbo vehicle from shipping damage requires careful preparation before handing over the keys to the shipping line.

First, demand detailed high-resolution photos of your vehicle taken at the departure port terminal right before loading. Ensure these photos clearly capture all four sides, the undercarriage, interior dashboard, and all four tires, establishing a clear record of the vehicle’s exact condition before it enters the ship.

Second, disconnect the car battery if shipping inside a container, and ensure all fluid levels are topped up while keeping the fuel tank under one-quarter full as required by international maritime fire safety rules. Request that container handlers use soft wheel straps or nylon web tie-downs around the tires rather than hooking metal chains directly to suspension components.

Third, purchase comprehensive marine shipping insurance rather than relying solely on basic ocean freight coverage. Standard shipping line liability is very limited; carrying full marine insurance guarantees you can lodge a valid claim if your vehicle arrives with dents, missing parts, or mechanical damage suffered at sea.