Ways to build intimacy aside from sex in a relationship

People are often of the opinion that intimacy in a relationship is not achievable without sex. What do you think? Sex is an easy way out of putting in the work that a relationship requires to thrive. In this article, we’ll see other ways in which intimacy can be achieved in a relationship, with your partner.

Intimacy is an important ingredient that your relationship needs to thrive. But how would it thrive if you don’t know the other ways in which intimacy can be built aside from sex?

There are people who are sceptical about being committed to a relationship because they are determined to not have sex until they are sure that they will remain with the person. So, they hold back, assuming that no one in the world can work with their terms.

On the other hand, there are people who just want sex because they think that is all there is to build intimacy in a relationship. They just can’t seem to fathom other ways to build intimacy with their partner. So, when sex is out of the picture, they start to drift apart from their partner.

What do you think? Do people who have recorded intimate moments in a relationship only have sex all day or all week? Of course not, there are other things they do that help them build intimacy.

Those couples that you admire up close and on social media; yes, those ones that you say, ‘God when’ to, engage in other activities that help them build intimacy.

1. Quality time and attention

Spending quality time with someone that you love is one way to keep intimacy alive in a relationship. Someone may ask, what do we do together then if we aren’t having sex?

Spending quality time with your partner helps you both understand each other. It helps you get aware of aspects of them that you can either put up with or not. Quality time informs your decisions in the long run. You know whether you will stay or leave. It helps you both understand if you can put up with each other. It helps you both evaluate your strengths and weaknesses. It opens your eyes to see the things that need your attention in your relationship.

2. Effective communication

Effectively communicating with your partner will do a great job of helping you both understand yourselves. No one can get properly informed if they try to read the mind of their partner. Communication gets rid of assumptions in a relationship. When you both communicate intentionally, you get to understand your partner’s likes, dislikes, what turns them off, their family, necessary information regarding their past, and many other things that might appear simple but shouldn’t be overlooked. Your partner also gains access to information about you.

Communication enlightens you both about what you want for yourselves in the relationship.

Now, imagine if you only banked on sex. There would be so much information you’d be missing out on. When you are on the same page with someone on the basic things, and your core values align, you will be more attracted.

When you talk to someone often, it stirs up intimacy in a way. It makes you both open up to each other more. When you have sex more of the time you are together, when will you both talk about other things that matter to you? You both have several needs, and sexual needs are just one of many. Your relationship needs closure, and sex will NOT give you that.





3. Words of affirmations

Words are powerful. They can shape your thoughts, emotions, and your approach to things generally. Words of affirmation would set your partners’ thoughts about themselves straight. For most people, it is an incentive to do more and see themselves in an optimistic light. This right here gives your partner a glimpse of what you think of them. And it will endear you both to each other. Imagine, every time you both affirm each other, and say beautiful things about each other, affirming your strengths and other issues as they arise. It will bring you both close to each other. Words are powerful enough to bring partners closer in a relationship.

4. Doing things together and being accountable to each other

Being accountable to yourselves will play a role in bringing you both closer to each other. That way, you never run out of what to say to each other. Through this, ideas could come about how to show up for yourselves.

Both of you could do things together. Play games, read books, listen to a podcast, recommend movies and videos to each other, do volunteer jobs together, talk about trends and things that appeal to your interests, sing, dance, workout, and cook. There are a bunch of things that you can do together.

In summary, sex is not the only way to build intimacy in a relationship. There’s so much you can do with your partner to achieve this.

