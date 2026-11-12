4 ways content creators can protect their videos from unauthorised use

Putting your heart into making original videos only to watch someone else re-upload them for free views is heartbreaking.

Video theft has reached an all-time high across streaming sites and social platforms. Unscrupulous accounts routinely steal long-form videos, trim them into short clips, and post them as their own without giving credit or asking for permission.

For digital creators, this kind of online piracy causes real harm to their revenue and brand identity. When unauthorised channels take your work, they draw attention and ad revenue away from your official page, leaving you to bear the production costs alone.

According to reports from intellectual property experts at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), while copyright protection automatically attaches to original creative work the moment it is fixed in a tangible medium, relying on passive ownership is rarely enough in the digital age. Creators need to combine smart digital tools with clear legal steps to protect their intellectual property online.

In this article, Tribune Online examines four practical and proven ways digital content creators can protect their videos from unauthorised use and keep full control over their work.

Embed on-screen visual watermarks and identifiers

The simplest physical line of defense against online content theft is adding permanent visual branding directly inside your video edit.

A watermark is a small logo, username handle, or semi-transparent graphic placed over a corner of your video frame. When you bake this mark directly into your exported file, unauthorised accounts cannot easily crop it out without ruining the main picture quality.

Placing your visual tag near moving subjects or right in the center of short-form clips makes it nearly impossible for unauthorised re-uploaders to pass off your footage as their own work.

Register for platform automated rights management systems

Major video platforms offer built-in technical safeguards that automatically track down stolen copies of your work.

Systems like YouTube’s Content ID scan newly uploaded videos against a private database of reference files provided by verified copyright owners. When the automated scanner detects a matching sequence of audio or video, it instantly notifies the original creator.

Once a match is identified, creators can automatically block the stolen upload from being viewed, place ads on it to collect the ad revenue, or track its view statistics worldwide.

Submit digital copyright takedown notices promptly

When unauthorised copies pop up on third-party websites or social networks, creators have the legal right to request immediate removal.

Under international copyright standards like the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), major hosting services must provide official reporting forms for rights holders. Filling out these digital takedown notices requires you to provide a link to your original video along with the link to the unauthorised copy.

Once a valid takedown notice is submitted, platform moderators are legally required to remove the infringing video quickly or risk facing direct legal liability for host infringement.

Issue clear usage guidelines and commercial licenses

Not all unauthorised use is done maliciously; some users simply do not understand copyright laws or fair use guidelines.

Publishing clear licensing terms in your video descriptions or website footer informs viewers exactly how they may and may not use your footage. Explicitly stating whether your work can be embedded, sampled, or shared helps clear up confusion before unauthorised use happens.

For commercial inquiries, offering a straightforward digital licensing path allows media companies and brands to pay for legal usage rights rather than taking your clips without consent.

Step-by-Step: How to handle stolen video incident

Discovering that an account has re-uploaded your video without permission requires a step-by-step approach to resolve the issue effectively.

First, gather verifiable evidence before contacting the uploader or platform. Take full-screen screenshots of the stolen video showing the channel name, publication date, view count, and the exact webpage URL link.

Second, check if the re-upload falls under fair use principles, such as a short commentary, news review, or critique. If the stolen post is an unedited copy aimed at stealing your views, proceed immediately to the platform’s official copyright reporting portal.

Third, submit a formal copyright infringement notice directly through the host platform’s legal reporting tool. Provide precise time stamps comparing your original piece with the infringing upload, select whether you want the video taken down immediately, and track the claim status through your creator dashboard until the platform removes the stolen file.