Waterway: Nigeria has recorded zero piracy incidents in three years — Oyetola

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Thursday, said that Nigeria has recorded three consecutive years with zero piracy incidents in its territorial waters.

Speaking at a Stakeholders Forum on the effective implementation of the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy in Lagos, the Minister attributed this milestone to the success of the Deep Blue Project, a comprehensive maritime security initiative and renewed focus on coordinated enforcement.

The Minister said, “Through the Deep Blue Project, Nigeria has maintained zero piracy incidents in its territorial waters for three consecutive years.

“This is a remarkable achievement that has earned us international commendation and contributed significantly to regional maritime stability.”

The Minister further revealed that Nigeria’s leadership role in maritime security has been recognised by the African Union, which recently endorsed Nigeria’s offer to host the AU Combined Maritime Task Force in Lagos.

Oyetola added that the policy endorsed by the Federal Executive Council is a key part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, offering a comprehensive roadmap to unlock value across multiple sectors, including maritime security, port infrastructure, aquaculture, marine biotechnology, ocean governance, and renewable energy.

“This gathering is not ceremonial. It is a working session designed to set priorities, define institutional responsibilities, and ensure coordinated, accountable implementation,” he said.

Oyetola outlined major infrastructure investments, including the Federal Government’s approval of contracts for the reconstruction of the Apapa and Tin-Can Ports, as well as ongoing procurement processes for upgrades in the Eastern Ports. These are to be complemented by digital systems like the Port Community System, E-Call-Up platform, and a unified clearance process to ease port congestion and improve trade efficiency.

To strengthen Nigeria’s shipping capacity, he announced that the government is pursuing the revival of a National Carrier through public-private partnerships. Preparatory work for the disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund by NIMASA is also underway, with strong emphasis on transparency and regulatory compliance.

Highlighting achievements in inland waterway transportation, Oyetola noted that over 42,000 life jackets have been distributed nationwide, along with the deployment of ferries and patrol boats. These interventions, backed by the Inland Waterways Transportation Regulation of 2023, are already reducing boat mishaps and restoring public confidence in water travel.

He also detailed efforts to reposition the fisheries and aquaculture sector as a driver of food security and rural development. This includes the revival of fishing terminals, automation of licensing systems, and new incentives to encourage private-sector investment.

On the regional front, Oyetola highlighted Nigeria’s role in championing the operationalisation of the Regional Maritime Development Bank, which will be headquartered in Abuja.

“The Bank is expected to provide long-term financing for critical infrastructure and support cross-border trade in West and Central Africa.

“At the global level, Nigeria has officially launched a bid for a Category “C” seat on the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council, a move that would enhance the country’s influence in shaping global maritime policies.

“The transition to a sustainable blue economy is not automatic. It requires innovation, investment, strong institutions, and capacity building,” Oyetola stated.

He concluded by urging stakeholders to seize the opportunity to implement the national policy with urgency and responsibility, adding that effective citizen engagement and cross-sectoral collaboration would be essential for success.

The event brought together policymakers, industry players, academics, and civil society representatives to discuss actionable strategies for implementing the newly approved National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

