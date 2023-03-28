DAYO AYEYEMI

WaterAid Nigeria has called ongovernments at all levels to prioritize the provision of clean water and sanitation services to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 target.

Raising the alarm over the scarcity of clean drinking water and poor sanitation, Country Director of Water Aid Nigeria, Evelyn Mere,called on stakeholders to do more in addressing the plight of people living without access to safe water globally.

She stated this in her goodwill message at the commemoration of World Water Day 2023 held at the Babs Fafunwa Millennium Schools, Ojodu, Lagos.

Mere was represented at the event by the Executive Director, Humanity Family Foundation for Peace and Development (HUFFPED), Mr Henry Adenigba.

Mere commended the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources for its efforts in providing water sanitation and hygiene services in the state.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s event, she called for the need to end the water, sanitation and hygiene crisis together, stressing the urgent need for urgent action to address the global water and sanitation crisis.

The theme of this year’s event is: “Accelerating Change.” With just seven years left to achieve the SDG 6 goal of clean water and sanitation for all, the organisation laments that the progress is alarmingly slow, and more needs to be done to accelerate change.

The country director emphasised the urgency of the situation, pointing out that only 10 percent of Nigerians have access to basic WASH services, while 67 percent use basic drinking water services.

She lamented that the per capita volume of water available to the rural population daily is 10 litres, which is 40 litres below the UN accepted standard.





She called on governments to champion an inspirational vision and drive institutional reform at all levels to substantially increase WASH financing, and ensure costed finance strategies are developed, backed by sufficient public funds to build a high-performing sector that attracts finance and improves the quality of spending.

Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Drainage Services and Water Resources, OlalekanSodehinde an engineer, emphasised the importance of speeding up efforts towards achieving sustainable water management practices.

He said the state government has partnered with players in the private sector to promote sustainable water management in the state.

Represented by Mrs Helen Taiwo, Director, Water Resources, Shodeinde said that water is a vital resource for life on earth and its importance cannot be over-emphasised.