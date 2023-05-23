WaterAid Nigeria has unveiled its 5-year Strategy Plan, with a focus on providing access to clean water, sanitation facilities, and promoting hygiene practices to a staggering 27 million individuals across the country.

WaterAid Country Director, Ms Evelyn Mere, stated this in Abuja on Tuesday at the WaterAid Nigeria Country Programme 5-year Strategy 2023-2028.

She stated that recently at the global level, WaterAid has launched a 10-year strategy which is to see that in Nigeria and other parts of the world, the organisation reaches out to more than 400 million people with sustainable, safe water, sanitation and hygiene as well as ensuring increased annual financing for water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) in low and middle-income counties to the tune of $15 billion.

She said WaterAid in the past 27 years has been working to ensure that everyone everywhere has access to clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene and also through the approaches of system strengthening, partnerships and empowerment addressed WASH challenges among the poor and the vulnerable.

“The strategy we are about to launch sets out a blueprint for maximizing emerging opportunities through systemic change and accelerating impact over the next five years. It was co-created through an inclusive and participatory process. It involved our numerous partners and other sector stakeholders at the federal level.

“Through a process which included a consultative meeting, an Aims Selection Workshop and a Programme Design Workshop, stakeholders worked with us to select two of the global aims: to achieve universal, sustainable and safe services in focused geographic areas to influence wider change and to strengthen the resilience of WASH to climate change.

“We have invited you today to launch a strategy you were part of developing. In doing this, we are further urging you to join us as we commence the journey of implementation. You are indispensable co-travellers in our quest to reach 10 million people directly through our interventions with basic WASH services and behaviours and influence improved basic WASH access for 17 million more people.

“WaterAid is about to embark on a journey that will among other things, ensure that every woman or girl can improve their productivity, realise their rights to a good education and live free of the risk of gender-based violence and that high rates of maternal and infant mortality due to poor WASH become a distant memory.”

