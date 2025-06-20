Bauchi: BASEPA, WaterAid Nigeria train manual pit emptiers in fecal sludge management

Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA), in collaboration with WaterAid Nigeria, organised a two-day second batch training on effective fecal sludge management.

The training sessions were held at the Council Chamber, Misau LGA drawing participants from across the state.

The training which was mainly for Manual Pit Emptiers (MPE) was aimed at providing them with technical know-how and professional advice from the team of experts and professionals who facilitated the sessions.

The takeaways from the training include skills, Knowledge, and attributes necessary for safely and hygienically pit empty latrines and septic tanks to promote good sanitation and hygiene practice in their communities.

The 2-day training which started on Thursday, is expected to end on Friday with both theory and practical aspects.

Papers were presented on Fecal Sludge Management, Pit Latrines and Toilets, and also Health and Safety Procedures.

The Director General of BASEPA, Mahmud Mohammed Bose in his remark, expressed gratitude to WaterAid International and Chairperson of Misau Local Government Council for their support and technical assistance.

He urged the participants to ensure that they listened attentively to the presentation, understood the contents, and asked relevant questions as well as sought more clarifications where necessary.

In attendance were the Chairperson of Misau LGC, Salisu Husseini Hardawa, Emir of Misau, Ahmad Mohammed, mni, Director PHC, Director WASH, Misau LGA, and the Pit Emptiers.