Water Ministry proposes N32,000 for over 20 dam projects

As the nation braces up for the reconciliation of the 2023 budget by the twin chambers of the national assembly over what the Senate President described as responsible for the delayed passage of the 20233 budget, Nigerian taxpayers would require an explanation from officials of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources over the proposed funding cut for about 20 dam projects across the country in the 2023 proposed budget that would come into effect in January 2023.

In a document sighted by the Nigerian Tribune, at the Federal Ministry of Water Resources Headquarters in Abuja, the new proposal for these projects remained a far cry from the earlier budget allocated to these important water projects across Nigeria, to boost national infrastructure in water and power.

Further explanation to the Nigerian people would be expected from members of the National Assembly committees on water resources led by Senator Mandiya Bello in the red chamber of the National Assembly if its proposal scales given the value of N1,000 compared to the magnitude of work required in a year for projects related to dam construction, rehabilitation and connecting roads.

The explanation would be around twenty-four flagship projects that have enjoyed over N10.5 billion investment to improve power, water supply and irrigation to Nigerians since 2019 but have a proposal of N32,000 for more work in the 2023 budget proposal.

Nigerian Tribune can exclusively report that these projects have been funded with a cumulative amount of not less than N2bn each year between 2019 and this year, 2022. The 2022 budget would expire by December 31, 2022.

Projects identified by the Nigerian Tribune for which these curious budgetary provisions were made include ERGP “28110239 for the construction of Galma Dam, ERGP28110243 Construction of “Jare Earth Dam in Katsina and access road, ERGP28110249, Construction of Ile-Ife Dam, ERGP28110251 for the construction of Ingawa/Dallaji Dam” in Katsina and “ERGP28110254” for the “Gurara Water transfer to FCT project, lot A dam and associated work.”

All of these projects have N1,000 each, allocated for their funding in the 2023 fiscal year.

Listed for completion between 2023 and 2025 are the Jare Dam project which the Minister, Engr. Suleiman Adamu said had reached 40% completion when he presented the scorecard of the Buhari administration.

The same completion rate is recorded against the Ile-Ife Dam in Osun.

Another project listed for completion by 2025 which has attained 70% completion is the Ingawa/Dallaji dam project.

Further Checks by the Tribune showed that ERGP28110300 for the construction of the Amauzari Earth Dam, in Imo state bridges and access roads, has been completed in 2022 according to the Minister in his scorecard, had a budget of N1,000.

The amount was also budgeted for ERGP28110317 construction of Iyamero Small Earth Dam, ERGP28110325 Earth Dam at Otukpo, ERGP28110334 Construction of Wannue Earth Dam, in Benue state, ERGP28110480 Barkin Ladi, Dam in Plateau state.

ERGP28110573 and Hawul Inter Basin Water Dam Project in Borno state also had only N1,000 allocated to them.





Other projects for the 2023 fiscal year in the Ministry of Water Resources proposed to be funded with N1,000 have ERGP28110581 for the construction of Small Earth Dam in Sasa, and ERGP28110590 rehabilitation of Kishi small Earth Dam.

The project also included ERGP28110598 for the construction of small Earth Dam in Odugbo, ERGP28110637 Compendium and Digital Map of Dams in Nigeria as well as ERGP3127747 for the development of reservoir operations models.

All these projects had N2.6bn allocated to them for the 2022 budget while they are all allocated N32,000 for the 2023 fiscal year.

One of the items for which the allocation of N2,000 (Two Thousand Naira) only was proposed has an allocation of N46,992,143 in the extant budget.

The Senate on Thursday failed to pass the 2023 budget for what it described as a budget “laid with errors” despite the fact that it was submitted belatedly. President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan stated this to explain the delay of the National assembly to harmonise the budget.

Nigerian Tribune can report that the least amount proposed for any of these projects in the 2022 budget, due to expire by December 31, 2022, was N46,992 each, to five projects.

The amount was ERGP28110598 for the construction of small Earth Dam in Odugbo and four other projects with budget codes ERGP28110317, ERGP28110334, ERGP28110477, and ERGP28110532.

The 2023 budget was prepared with not less than N6.1 million by the Ministry of Water resources captured as, “22021014 annual budget expenses and administration N6,137,608,” an amount it has proposed for the 2023 fiscal year to prepare the 2024 appropriation bill.