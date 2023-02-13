Dayo Ayeyemi

Disturbed by the serious water challenges faced by the people, Messrs Karabow Group, the promoter of Wisdom Kwati Smart City, said it has donated boreholes to two communities in Adamawa State.

The donation of the boreholes, the firm said was triggered by the plight of natives of Adamawa communities where access to potable water seems impossible.

It noted that residents were left with rivers and concrete wells as the only source of water which are constantly exposed to dirt and susceptible to bacterial pollution.

Executive Leader of Karabow Group Wisdom Kwati, in a statement said the firm has participated in many community events, fundraising and scholarships fund, while supporting the local agencies seeking sponsorship for health, education and other community-related projects.

He said donations were being done in honour of his late mother, and as a way of giving back to the community.

Kwati stated: “There is no shortage of worthy causes. Personally giving back to the communities enables me to continue to do what I love and give back where I can.”

“We are pleased to provide these boreholes, especially to communities faced with serious water challenges. These communities are filled with the most vulnerable population that lack access to good water which is one of the world’s precious resources to humanity.

“Money shouldn’t only be given in exchange for desired services, Kwati said, urging chief executive officers (CEOs) of various organisations to delegate certain funds to support a special project in their various communities.

According to him, this cam come through the volunteering services, community services, books to less privileged kids in public schools and others.

Another official of Wisdom Kwati Foundation, Faith Felix, further stated that the company’s generous contribution to communities in Adamawa was an expression of its commitment to enriching the lives of people living in Adamawa communities.

He said the managing director believed that everyone can demonstrate the power to uplift other through those little things he or she does.

The firm has also proposed to establish Wisdom Kwati University, in Demsa local Government Area in Adamawa State.