Leading Fuji music composer and performer in the United States (US), Fakorede Yusuf with stage names “King Dipo Ayinde” and “K3 De future” has revealed that he learnt a lot from watching Music maestro Wasiu Ayinde perform.

According to Dipo who has built a unique music brand for himself in Europe, he grew up listening to and watching video performances of the late Sikiru Ayinde Barrister.

Speaking with R about how his music career started, he stated that “I have been a lover of Fuji music for years. I grew up listening to and watching performance videos of Late Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, Ayinla Kolington and Wasiu Ayinde respectively. But there is something strikingly unique about Wasiu Ayinde’s performance style, mannerisms and audience engagement that made me fall in love with his arts and personality.”

Ayinde said he became so addicted to K1’s style of music that he could sing most of his songs near perfect, adding that while in the university, he would always entertain his friends by singing Wasiu Ayinde’s style of music.

“Few years after I relocated to the United States, I developed more interest, did some vocal training, and started music professionally in 2019”.

Ayinde, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Education from Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), maintained that being a music artist in the US is a great thing for him, as the system abroad encourages growth and enables creativity.

In his words, “It is obvious that most Nigerians here in the US spend more time with work and other occupational engagements. So the little time they have to unwind with the Dipo Ayinde band at shows or events, I ensure that they do not miss anything of what those in Nigeria are enjoying, music-wise.”

He hinted about his plans to expand his network of fans in the US even as he wants to keep in touch with his fans in Nigeria, the UK, Canada, and the rest of Europe via social media platforms.

Ayinde who released his maiden album in 2022 entitled “New Beginning”, has perfected plans to release a new body of work entitled “Guidance” May 16 and will be available for streaming on all digital platforms.