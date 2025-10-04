WATCH: Evicted Rooboy, Mide, Sabrina and Zita pick who’s going to win BBNaija S10

After a shocking eviction from the Big Brother Naija Season 10 house, ex-housemates Rooboy, Mide, Sabrina and Zita were asked to pick who they think will emerge winner and claim the N120 million grand prize on Sunday.

Responding in an interview with Tribune Online, Rooboy, known for his energetic and main character personality of the house, gave a split prediction, saying: “Koyin, but for in-time, Imisi.” His response sounded like he was rooting for both housemates.

Mide was more direct, stating: “I think Imisi stands a chance of winning.”

Sabrina, who exited the house in week 3 due to health reasons, mentioned her bestie and considered Imisi as a strong contender for the big prize.

“Kola my bestie for sure, and I’m also rooting for Imisi,” Sabrina told Tribune Online.

Zita, who was a two-time Head of House in Biggie’s house, placed her bet on Imisi while also sending best wishes to others.

She said, “I think Imisi will win. She has her chill moments. Goodluck to Dede and Kola.”

When asked if they had thought about Imisi winning while still in the house, both Sabrina and Zita replied in affirmative. Zita further explained that Imisi brought the drama.

“She was interesting, she brought the drama, and she’s a cool person, why not?,” Zita added.

Tribune Online reports ahead of the final day (Sunday), Faith was disqualified on Thursday by Big Brother over physical violence with Sultana in the house.

