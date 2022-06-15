Waste tyres can be recycled to wealth to improve the economy — NIEE

THE Nigeria Institution of Environment Engineers (NIEE) has stated that waste tyres can be converted into wealth to improve the economy of the country.

This was made known on Monday during a sensitisation talk organised by the Nigeria Institution of Environmental Engineers (NIEE) in collaboration with Nigeria Society of Engineers Ibadan branch in commemoration of the World Environment Day held at NSE Oluyole branch office at Ring Road, Ibadan.

Speaking, chairman, NIEE Ibadan Abdul Wasiu Ajagbe, noted that the group organised the event to sensitise Nigerians on environmental sustainability, with focus on tyres recycling.

He said the theme for this year’s environment day is “Only One Earth.”

Ajagbe added that in its bid to reduce waste, NIEE has come up with a concept which is simply called Clean Ibadan Ambassador (CIA), which according to him is sub divided into three, which include Eco Vanguard for students, Eco Marshals and the media.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…





Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…

Court Admits More Evidence Against Alleged Fake Army General, Bolarinwa

A Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, presided over by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, has admitted more evidence against the alleged fake army General, Bolarinwa Abiodun, who claimed to have linked to former President Olusegun Obasanjo…