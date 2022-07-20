Waste to disappear in Lagos soon ― LAWMA MD

The Managing Director/CEO of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Mr Ibrahim Odumboni, has given assurance, that the backlog of waste dotting the cityscape would be a thing of the past in seven days.

He said this while coordinating operational activities around the city, adding that LAWMA would exploit the gradual cessation of rainfall and appreciable progress on landfill rehabilitation, to achieve the feat.

“Thankfully, the rains have subsided and coupled with the reasonable progress on rehabilitation at the landfills, all these are working for good to complement our efforts.

“I can tell you that in seven days, the backlog of refuse will be gone. We have re-energised our operational machinery, working in renewed collaboration with the PSP operators,” Odumboni stated.

He also stated that the Authority was working on a special arrangement with PSPs, to make sure that they rendered optimal service delivery, adding that the agency had been providing backup services in areas with noticeable service gaps.

“We are working on an arrangement to sort out some of the issues affecting the performance of PSP operators in the state, especially the issue of scarcity and high cost of diesel, which has practically undermined our efforts to rid the state of the waste backlog”, he stated.

The LAWMA boss urged residents to bag and containerise their waste and support efforts of the Authority to sanitise the environment, by shunning indiscriminate waste disposal, one of the major factors leading to flooding disasters and other attendant environmental hazards.

Also speaking, the president of the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAMN), Mr David Oriyomi, noted that the PSP operators have a renewed commitment to their responsibility of maintaining a clean Lagos environment, despite obvious challenges, adding that the PSPs would stop at nothing to get the job done.

He promised that the PSP operators would continue to work closely with LAWMA, to discharge their statutory duties of evacuating waste generated by tenements in the state, appealing to residents to ensure prompt payment of their waste bills.

For inquiries and complaints on waste management-related issues in your area, please call LAWMA toll-free numbers: 07080601020 and 617.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.Waste to disappear Waste to disappear





If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Waste to disappear Waste to disappear

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP