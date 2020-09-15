Waste no life in Edo, Ondo governorship polls, Okei-Odumakin tells police, Army

Ahead of governorship poll holding this weekend in Edo State to be followed by that of Ondo next month, an advocacy group, Women Arise and Centre for Change (WACC) led by Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, has charged security agencies to stay clear of acts that could result into lost of lives of citizens in the two exercises.

This was just as the group commended the United States for placing visa bans on election riggers in Nigeria, saying it would be glad to see perpetrators of election violence in the country tried at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

President of the group, Dr Okei-Odumakin gave this charge, on Tuesday, to the Nigeria Police, the Nigerian Army, among others in a signed statement entitled: “Waste no life in Edo and Ondo,” copy of which was made available to newsmen in Lagos.

Okei-Odumakin, while issuing the warning said it became imperative as Nigerians could not forget so soon how innocent souls were wasted during the last governorship election in Kogi.

According to her, the advocacy group under her still carries deep pains in its hearts about the woman who was hacked to death even after the last poll exercise in Kogi State.

ALSO READ: JTF operatives allegedly chase suspected yahoo boy to death in Osogbo

“It is imperative we warn security agencies to ensure that no life is wasted as Edo State goes to election this weekend and Ondo State in October.

“We cannot forget so soon how innocent souls were wasted during the elections in Kogi. We still carry deep pains in our hearts about the woman who was hacked to death even after the elections in Kogi,” she said.

Okei-Odumakin, while applauding the decision of the US government, placing visa bans on election riggers in Nigeria, and the group’s wish to see perpetrators of violence during elections in Nigeria tried at the International Criminal Court, said measure would “deter our security forces from being used to waste the lives of innocent citizens for electoral manipulation.”

She said it was important to let all those who would be officially permitted to carry guns during elections know that their own lives would be on the line for every life wasted, declaring that Nigeria had had enough of beastialities.

“It is important to let all those who will carry guns during election know that their own lives will be on the line for every life wasted,” Okei-Odumakin warned.

“We have had enough of beastialities,” she declared.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE