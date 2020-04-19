Waste management and battling the coronavirus

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic currently ravaging the underdeveloped, developing, and developed countries virtually in all continents of the world has created a global public health emergency as a result of its rapid global transmission with almost one million people confirmed and several thousand killed globally. For example New York, USA recorded the highest death rate of about 735 deaths in a day. Nigeria, fortunately, has 288 confirmed cases as of 9th April 2020; low casualty figure of 7 deaths thus far; while 51 cases have been discharged. Yet the outbreak is still spreading like a wildfire and also destabilising the economies of most countries with developing countries at the highest risk.

Knowledge gaps exist in available scientific literature about the control of coronavirus and these have thrown up some questions about what factors influence the environmental behavior and survival of the virus as well as a deep understanding of its lifecycle and fate. The pertinent questions include the following: (i) How do environmental factors affect the role of aerosol transmission of the virus? (ii) How does the virus survive in different environmental compartments (land; water; air) and conditions? (iii) What are the environmental impacts of viral spread from the disposal of medical waste and contaminated articles? (iv) How does this virus survive and dissipate in human feces and wastewaters and the wider environment? (v) How effective are water disinfection treatments at stopping viral spread and how can we improve the current strategies for the containment of the outbreak in the environment? Answers to these questions provide opportunities for research data for informed decision making.

One of the operational challenges of COVID-19 virus control is the inadequacy of testing facilities when compared to large populations to be tested. Dutch scientists reported a breakthrough recently having found that traces of the pathogen “SARS-CoV-2 which is the virus that causes COVID -19 were present in the feces of many infected persons and wastewater.’’ This implies that ‘’sewage surveillance could be a useful tool in detecting whether COVID-19 is present in a population before testing patients.

COVID-19 waste or any materials/articles contaminated with coronavirus fall under the category of Medical/Clinical wastes which are hazardous or dangerous or deadly waste ( 1989 Basel Convention) with inherent chemical and physical characteristics such as toxicity, ignitability, corrosiveness, carcinogenicity or other properties which also cause death. This has implication for the management of wastes from COVID-19 or articles/materials contaminated with the virus from testing laboratories; Isolation facilities; and quarantine facilities for the treatment of infected persons as well as wastes from lockdown centers respectively and as appropriate. The use of personal protective equipment covering from head to toe and of the correct quality; specifications and standard cannot be over-emphasised. Chicago City workers in USA said they’re picking up 50 percent more garbage during lock-down or stay-home order — but aren’t issued masks. Nigeria has lessons to learn here by recognising the value of efficient waste management system and safety protection for waste handlers in the lockdown areas of the country such as Lagos; Abuja and Abeokuta.

Hence extant crude methods of disposal of municipal solid wastes or co -disposal with hazardous waste in dumpsites or non-engineered landfills or uncontrolled open air-burning are all not environmentally sound or acceptable for coronavirus waste management with potential high risks to human health and the environment. Co-disposal of municipal solid waste with coronavirus waste may result in the latter becoming secondary source of continual release of deadly coronavirus waste into the environment and causing more deaths in the future. The order of Lagos state government asking waste scavengers to quit dumpsites in Lagos is therefore a timely proactive action to avoid unnecessary deaths at the dumpsites.

International organisations and professional bodies have offered advice to governments that waste management be given a significant role during coronavirus crisis. A few of the headlines promoting this idea are :

-United Nations Environment Programme(UNEP) Adds to Calls for Governments to Consider Waste Management an Essential Service

-Public Waste Industry Must be Included in Coronavirus Emergency Response

-Member States Must Recognise Waste as “Essential Services”

The Nigerian government Coronavirus Emergency Response Strategy and the implementation have been highly commendable making Nigerians proud. The great performance of the Lagos State “Action Governor” H.E. Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu has been inspirational. The Presidential Task Force too has performed creditably; yet it should take on board international clamour that‘’ Waste Industry ‘’ must be included in national coronavirus emergency response in countries. This should also be implemented in all the states of the federation. In this regard the Federal Ministry of Environment; with mandate for hazardous waste management control in the country should develop a National Guidelines for Environmentally Sound Management of Coronavirus waste including high temperature incineration technology with pollution control. The presidential taskforce through the Federal Ministry of Environment should also carry out Post Impact Environmental Assessment (PIEA) of the following activity centres: lsolation; Testing and Quarantine etc respectively to ascertain that no legacy of deadly coronavirus waste pollution remains at these sites. Not the least, the waste industry must be included in Coronavirus Emergency Response. Furthermore professional bodies in waste management and technology must also be included in the national response plan.

Professor Osibanjo is president, Waste Management Society of Nigeria (WAMASON)

COVID-19: FG Expresses Worries Over Mass Transportation Of People Out Of Lagos In Trucks

The Presidential Task Force on the coronavirus pandemic has alerted on what it called ‘mass transportation’ of people out of Lagos State in trucks, thereby worsening the spread of the disease… Read full story

Health Workers That Demand Fee For COVID-19 Test Will Be Sanctioned ― LASG

LAGOS State government (LASG) has said tests for COVID-19 are free of charge in all designated screening centres across the state… Read full story

We Want Our Tailors To Start Using Ankara, Others To Make Face Masks, Says Boss Mustapha

The Presidential Task Force on the coronavirus pandemic has asked the Nigerian garment factories especially tailors all over the country to start producing face masks using local fabrics such as Ankara and others… Read full story

(UPDATE): Faces Of Four Suspected Killers Of Afenifere Leader’s Daughter

The Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, on Thursday confirmed the arrest of four men suspected to have murdered Mrs Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of the leader of Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba sociocultural group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti… Read full story

COVID-19: FG Threatens To Close Down Private Hospitals Engaging In Unauthorised Treatment

THE Federal Government (FG) threatened on Thursday that it would close down private hospitals that engage in unauthorised treatment of COVID-19, warning that the country cannot afford avoidable morbidity… Read full story

Covid-19 Lockdown: When Lagos Residents Rose Against Gangs

Except for the sight of few commercial bus drivers and motorcyclists engaging in brisk business operations to make ends meet and in that way circumventing the presidential stay-at-home order, major roads across Lagos State are deserted as handful of commuters are stranded at various bus stations… Read full story

Ramadan 2020: UAE Charities To Shun Mosques, Tents, Deliver Iftar Meals To Homes

IFTAR meals will be directly delivered to those in need in the United Arab Emirates this year, rather than being served at Ramadan tents or at mosques… Read full story

What Islam Tells Us About Responding To Deadly Pandemics —Experts

EXPERTS have said that Islamic guidelines on epidemics, going back to the time of the Prophet Muhammad, can help people cope with COVID-19. They said Islamic rules over epidemics to protect people from death and sickness go back to the very early stages of the emergence of the monothesitic religion. According to them… Read full story

The Power Of Amotekun

Security is not just the most sacred value, it is the ultimate value. That is why it is philosophised that survival is the first law in nature. It is true that coronavirus issues now tend to override many other issues, but we must not lose our guard. This is because the history of warfare shows that adversaries always prefer to attack their… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE