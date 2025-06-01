Waste disposal: Zamfara ACReSAL sensitises women on proper practices

The Zamfara State Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes Project (ACReSAL), in collaboration with the Health Standards Concern Organisation (HESCO), has launched a sensitisation campaign to educate women’s groups on proper waste disposal practices across the state.

The initiative, aimed at promoting environmental conservation and sustainability, utilised edutainment—specifically, stage drama—to engage and inform participants. The awareness campaign ran from 28th to 31st May 2025 and was held at Bungudu Weekly Market, Gusau Central Market, and Kasuwar Daji Weekly Market.

Speaking during the campaign, an ACReSAL representative explained that the programme empowered women with knowledge and practical skills to adopt and promote best waste management practices in their communities.

He stated, “The project is part of a broader effort to enhance agro-climatic resilience in the semi-arid landscapes of Zamfara State. This initiative marks a significant step towards achieving our environmental sustainability goals.”

“We are proud to partner with HESCO to empower women groups with the knowledge and skills necessary to drive environmental sustainability in their communities,” he added.

In his remarks, HESCO Executive Director, Abdullahi Lawal Bungudu, expressed satisfaction with the programme’s success, describing it as crucial to grassroots environmental awareness.

“By empowering women groups, we are not only promoting environmental conservation but also fostering a sense of community ownership and responsibility. Initiatives like this serve as a testament to the power of collaboration and community engagement in driving sustainable development,” he noted.

