WASSCE: We had impressive outing nationwide, says WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has expressed satisfaction over the conduct of its first paper in the ongoing 2020 school-based West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations(WASSCE), which commenced on Monday nationwide.

It said the turnout and the manner at which the school authorities, candidates and exam officials conducted themselves, especially as regards adherence to covid-19 guidelines and protocols across all venues of the exam nationwide were impressive.

The Head of Public Affairs of the organisation in Nigeria, Mr Demianus Ojijeogu, gave this remarks in an exclusive interview with our correspondent.

He said WAEC constituted many teams including the one headed in Lagos by the Head of National Office of WAEC Nigeria, Mr Patrick Areghan, to monitor the exercise in various states so as to have an on-the-spot assessment of the exam.

He said various state ministries of education across the country also had their own separate monitoring teams for the exam.

He said the Lagos team by WAEC visited Baptist Academy, Obanikoro: Federal Science and Technical College, Yaba; Agidingbi Senior Grammar School, Ikeja; Babs Fafunwa Senior Grammar School, Ojodu and Igbobi College, Yaba.

He said all the people involved in the exam in those schools and the others nationwide according to reports from other teams, were complied to the safety protocols guiding the conduct of the exam.

He said even candidates who are unwell including covid-19 patients were all given the opportunity to sit the exam.

He said the organisation is optimistic that all people concerned in the exam would sustain the tempo throughout the five weeks period the examination would last.

