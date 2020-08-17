WASSCE: Late commencement characterises exam in Oyo

Late examination commencement characterised the start of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), in Oyo State, on Monday.

Across various schools visited in Ibadan, the state capital, the General Mathematics examination did not begin at the 9.30 am scheduled time.

At about 9.45 am at Bishop Phillips Academy, Iwo Road, examination papers were still being sorted while candidates waited with bated breath for their question papers and answer booklets.

A similar scenario played out at Monatan Secondary School, Iyana Church, Ibadan whereas at 10.10 am, examination materials were still being awaited.

However, there was compliance with COVID-19 protocols, especially the use of facemasks, social distancing and washing of hands, by candidates, teachers and invigilators.

Speaking on adherence to COVID-19 protocols of social distancing, Principal, Methodist Secondary School, Bodija, Mr Ajadi Akinbola, said social distancing will enhance the integrity of the examination as candidates had no opportunity to ‘giraffe’.

Principals of some of the schools visited maintained that such lapses were inevitable on the first day of the exam.

They, however, expressed optimism that the lapses will be corrected in coming days for fair conduct of the WASSCE.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Shocks As Unemployment Data Exposes Misery Status Of Nigerians

BEFORE now, economic and finance experts found it difficult to assess the healthy nature of the labour market and how to measure the impact of government policies targeted at creating jobs because of lack of real time labour data. But on Friday, August 14, 2020, the concerns were only slightly eased as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published second quarter (Q2):2020 labour statistics, the first report since Q3:2018…

MONDAY LINES: Obasanjo’s (D)Art Of Condolence

Ben Guriano of The Washington Post described them in 2018 as ‘taboo enforcers.’ These are trolls seeking to upend truth and subvert facts about the life and times of the dead. ‘Do not speak ill of the dead’ came originally from a Spartan philosopher, then it was latinated by the Romans to read De mortuis nihil nisi bonum – and got spread around the world like Chinese viruses. The black man, as in all cases, contracted the no-no and turned it into a religion, got drunk with it and won’t mind killing for it…