WASSCE: Lagos Assembly to embark on tour of schools over COVID-19 protocols

The Lagos State House of Assembly has directed its Committee on Education and members to embark on a facility tour of both public and private schools to affirm strict compliance with COVID-19 guidelines following the commencement of West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The House also called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the state to direct the Commissioner For Health, Professor Akin Abayomi to conduct a test on the students to affirm their status.

Chairman of the House Committee on Education, Hon. Yinka Ogundimu, representing Agege 2, who raised the issue under matter of urgent public importance, told the House why it was pertinent to visit the schools in the states.

According to him, the Ministry came back to tell us that the schools have put in place necessary guidelines. The State has to comply with the directives of the Federal Government on the resumption of students.

Ogundimu said that looking at the number of schools including the number of teachers and students; it is staggering. “we need to monitor the examination that just commenced,” he added.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa who supported the proposal said that the schools in the state should be able to maintain physical distancing since other students were yet to resume.

He said agreed that lawmakers should visit the schools within their constituencies during the ongoing examination.

In his submission, Hon. Fatai Mojeed, representing Ibeju-Lekki said that the committee should extend the visit to other private schools in the state.

In the same vein, the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Sanai Agunbiade, representing Ikorodu 1, proposed that lawmakers should visit schools in their various constituencies while the education committee can do a random visit to the schools in the state.

“The proposal of the committee is very good and we recognise that schools cannot close indefinitely.

“Lawmakers can visit the schools within their constituencies. Human beings are funny, schools might comply with the rules when they resume and relax later,” he said.

Hon. Hakeem Sokunle, representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 1, while speaking said that it was pertinent for the students to maintain physical distancing and follow other COVID-19 procedures.

Shokunle, who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Health, suggested that the oversight function should involve the Health Committee.

He said that the report gathered before the school resumption was that necessary facilities had been put in place.

Hon. Adedamola Kasumu, representing Ikeja 1 said that the committee should inform the Ministry of Education to tell the parents to ensure the provision of safety equipment for their children.

Hon. Tope Adewale, representing Ifako Ijaiye 1 complained of infrastructural decay in the schools.

He said that they should look for possible means to test the students.

Meanwhile, the House observed a minute silence in honours of the late Alhaji Lanre Razak aka KLM.

Razak, a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) from Epe Division in the state, died on Saturday 15th August after a brief illness.

The Speaker directed four lawmakers, headed by the Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Noheem Adams to visit the family of the deceased.

