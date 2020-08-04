WASSCE begins August 17 as WAEC releases timetable

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, has officially released its time table for the forthcoming school-based West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE), billed to commence on 17th of this month.

It asked the candidates for the exam and the public to disregard any of the timetables that might be in the public domain before now as they were not emanated from the council.

The head of public affairs of the organisation in Nigeria, Mr Demianus Ojijeogu, made the announcement in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

According to him, the exam will end on Saturday, September 12.

While warning candidates against any form of malpractice in the exam, he said all given safety guidelines and protocols by the government would be adhered to by all concerned.

The exam, which was originally fixed for April was postponed to this period because of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

